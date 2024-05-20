Canterbury Agricultural Park Gears Up For The Return Of Premier Trucking Event

As engines roar and anticipation builds, the TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show is revving up for its grand return on the 8th of March 2025 at the prestigious Canterbury Agricultural Park.

A cornerstone event in the trucking calendar, the TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show celebrates the professionalism of drivers while bridging connections with the wider public. Renowned as the leading showcase of innovation and excellence in the trucking sector, this premium event offers a dynamic platform for industry pioneers, enthusiasts, and stakeholders to converge and explore the latest advancements in the field.

Despite the challenges posed by the current economic climate, the importance of staying connected remains paramount. The TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show continues to serve as a vital industry initiative, encouraging younger generations to aspire to work in the Trucking Industry.

The Christchurch economy benefits from this large event which supports local businesses and brings in overseas visitors to the city.

Bookings are now open for exhibitors and sponsors who want to showcase their range of services or supplies at the event.

Exciting improvements await attendees at the 2025 event, including a revamped floor plan meticulously designed to enhance traffic flow and optimise the overall attendee experience. Additionally, families can look forward to an expanded FREE Kids' Zone, brimming with entertainment and educational activities, ensuring an enriching experience for all ages.

Among the highlights of the show are the awe-inspiring Show and Shine trucks, standing proud as the stars of the event. The prestigious Awards Ceremony, scheduled for 4 pm, will honour excellence in various categories, followed by a networking evening for attendees to connect and unwind.

Adding to the excitement, TR Group is introducing a Trucking Relay competition, which was first held in 2018 and was a huge hit for spectators. A grandstand will be erected so friends and colleagues can cheer on their teams. Drivers can enter, forming teams of three and compete for incredible prizes on the day. Stay tuned for more details!

Enthusiasts of classic trucks will be delighted by the expanded Classic Truck area, showcasing beautifully restored vehicles that pay homage to the industry's rich heritage and craftsmanship.

NZ Trucking Association has organized the event since 2014. We welcome our naming sponsor TMC Trailers: TMC Trailers is a leading provider of high-quality trailers and transport solutions in New Zealand. With a commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, TMC Trailers has established itself as a trusted name in the industry and has been a proud supporter of the TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show since 2014.

Plan your trip to Christchurch and mark your calendars for the 8th of March 2025, as the Canterbury Agricultural Park transforms into a hub of excitement and innovation for the TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show.

For more information about exhibiting or sponsoring the event, please contact info@trucking.nz.

