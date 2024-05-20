Anthony Jeselnik New Zealand Tour 2024

After selling out theaters across North America, comedian Anthony Jeselnik announced that he will bring his latest stand-up tour Bones and All to Australia and New Zealand this Summer.

The general on sale will begin this Friday, 24 May 10 AM at bohmpresents.com. There will also be a special pre-sale offer starting this Wednesday, 22 May. All tour dates and info will be at ANTHONYJESELNIK.COM/TOUR.

Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian. He can currently be seen on his podcast, THE JESELNIK AND ROSENTHAL VANITY PROJECT, alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal. His most recent stand up special, FIRE IN THE MATERNITY WARD, premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim. Anthony was also the creator, host and producer of his series, GOOD TALK and THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE on Comedy Central. He also appeared on multiple roasts for the network, most notably THE ROAST OF DONALD TRUMP and THE ROAST OF CHARLIE SHEEN.

Additionally, Anthony wrote and performed the stand-up specials THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS, an hour-long for Netflix and CALIGULA, an hour-long for Comedy Central which followed his debut comedy album, SHAKESPEARE, for Comedy Central Records. He has performed on CONAN, THE TONIGHT SHOW, JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE and was a writer and the first ever stand-up comic to appear on LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON.

