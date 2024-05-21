Aitchison Celebrates Silver In Record-breaking 100m Final

Images: Danielle Aitchison Credit: (Augusto Bizzi)



Monday 20 May 2024

The New Zealand team maintained its medal momentum at the 2024 Para Athletics World Championships in Kobe as Danielle Aitchison produced an outstanding display to secure a silver medal in the women’s 100m T36 final behind gold medallist Yiteng Shi, who blasted to a stunning world record.

The 22-year-old Hamilton-based athlete can be proud of her performance as she stopped the clock in 13.48 (+0.7) – within 0.07 of her world record time set at the Jennian Homes New Zealand Track &Field Championships in Wellington in March. However, the imperious Shi would not be denied a fourth successive Para World 100m T36 title as she lowered the Kiwi’s world record mark from two months ago by registering a blistering 13.35. Veronica Hipolito of Brazil clinched bronze in 14.35.

Following an outstanding day for the New Zealand team on Sunday – when Will Stedman surged to men’s 400m T36 gold and Anna Grimaldi clinched women’s 100m T47 bronze – the team in BlackSinglet’s once again mounted the podium thanks to a formidable sprinting performance.

Competing in trademark long socks, Aitchison made a solid start, but it was the fast-starting Shi who quicky establish an early lead. As the race progressed the two main protagonists accelerated clear of the field and while the gutsy Kiwi desperately pursued the Paralympic champion, she could not quite get on level terms and had to settle for the silver medal on this occasion.

“My performance wasn’t exactly how I wanted it to go but I know I can make some improvements and I’m excited to see what I can do at the Paris Paralympic Games,” said Aitchison.“After the block start, I was able to pull myself up into that flight zone, it is freeing and I feel like I am flying. I was happy with the last 80m of the race. I feel a bit conflicted on winning silver, but I know exactly what I need to work on for the 200m, which is my start. I hope to get into that really good flight zone and hopefully run a quick time in the 200m.”

Aitchison will defend her Para World 200m T36 title on Thursday at 8.57pm For an audio interview with Danielle Aitchison go here https://we.tl/t-nBXltxAv8x The next Kiwi to compete at the 2024 Para Athletics World Championships is Holly Robinson who will be challenging for medals in the women’s shot put F46 on Wednesday from 8.55pm.

To follow a livestream of the action at the 2024 Para Athletics World Championships in Kobe go to the Para Athletics Facebook page or visit the IPC YouTube channel.

Athletics New Zealand will provide session by session wraps when the Kiwis compete and also provide detailed updates via our social channels.

