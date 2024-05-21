Only In Aotearoa – Wāhine Edition – On Whakaata Māori

KAUMATUA WORKSHOP 2/Supplied

Thursday night’s comedy line up on Whakaata Māori is set to get a whole lot funnier when New Zealand’s favourite comedy skit show returns for a third season – and it’s FAF (Funny as Females)

ONLY IN AOTEAROA – WĀHINE EDITION premieres at 8.00 PM Thursday 23 May on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Managing Director Kura Productions, Te Ataraiti Waretini (Tūhourangi, Ngāti Wāhia, Tainui, Te Rarawa) and Associate Producer of the series says ONLY IN AOTEAROA – WĀHINE EDITION is an exciting showcase of wāhine Māori comedic talent.

“Many of these brilliant writers bring their comedic perspectives to social media, in comedy shows and on-screen,” says Te Ataraiti.

Head writer Jessica Hansell a.k.a. Coco Solid (Ngāpuhi, Hāmoa) says Only in Aotearoa has always been about the evolution of both local comedy and where Aotearoa is politically.

“I've seen the show go from serving the supposed ‘general New Zealander’ to incorporating more diverse creatives, and now we're centering wāhine and our takataapui writers at a pretty necessary level,” she says.

Funded by Te Māngai Pāho, the six episode series features comedy skits told from a distinctly wāhine Māori perspective. From the madness of Kapa Haka Mums to the enforcers of the Tikanga Police and the hurdles faced in teaching ‘Kaumafia’ how to navigate a digital world, the skits ruthlessly uncover the daily challenges and misunderstandings that make up daily life in Aotearoa.

The all-wāhine writing team comprises award-winning comedians Kura Forrester (Ngāti Porou) and Kura Turuwhenua (Kai Tahu, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tūhoe, Moriori), rising comedy star Janaye Henry (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa) and writer-actors Awa Puna (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa, Tūhoe) Awhina-Rose Ashby (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine), Chelsea Ross (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa) and Miss Kihi (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Wai, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāpuhi, Cook Island Māori).

ONLY IN AOTEAROA – WĀHINE EDITION features some familiar on-screen talent, including veteran actor Miriama McDowell (Ngāti Hine), Ahikāroa’s Akinehi Munroe (Te Aupōuri), Shortland Street’s Ngāhuia Piripi (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) and The Ring Inz’ Roimata Fox (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu) and Samoan comedian ‘Bubbah’ Sieni Leo’o Olo.

The wāhine actors are supported by some famous tāne, including Xavier Horan (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Pūkenga), Dominic Ona-Ariki and Matariki Whatarau (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Whanaunga)

