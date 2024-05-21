Paris 2024: Weightlifter David Liti To Compete At Second Olympic Games

Weightlifter David Liti will be chasing a personal best when he takes to the South Paris Arena to represent New Zealand at the Olympic Games.

27-year-old Liti has today been named to the New Zealand Team, to compete in the men’s +102kg division.

“It’s massive to be going to my second Olympics,” said Liti.

“I never dreamed I’d be going to two. I’m blessed to do what I love to my full potential and I’m excited to get over there and represent everyone who’s been a part of this journey.”

Liti will head to the Games following a series of strong competitions including the Oceania Championships where he lifted a combined total of 413kg.

“I’m feeling strong. I finished this Oceania qualifying period lifting way more than I was at the start and I’m tracking well to do some big numbers by Paris.”

The South Auckland lifter is known for walking around the Olympic village with a boom box and telling athletes from other nations that he’s a 100m sprinter.

“I might say I’m a cyclist at this Olympics, just because of Tour de France. Or maybe I’ll tell everyone I’m a professional croissant eater.”

Liti is coached by Tina Ball and has a personal best of a 182kg snatch and 232kg clean and jerk, for a 414kg total. Ball says she’s incredibly proud of Liti.

“This is a testament to all the hard work he’s put in,” said Ball.

“To get the opportunity to showcase what he can do, and provide inspiration to young people is pretty special and I’m really excited for him.”

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol extended her congratulations to Liti.

“David has been a member of many of our teams, spanning Olympic, Commonwealth and Pacific Games. He brings a fantastic energy to our team and we look forward to supporting him in Paris,” said Nicol.

Liti is a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, having won gold at Gold Coast 2018 and silver at Birmingham 2022.

The men’s +102kg weightlifting will be contested on Saturday August 10th. The selection is conditional on confirmation of an Olympic quota place.

David Liti:

Weightlifter David Liti is a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist and an Olympian.

Competing at Tokyo, Liti lifted 178kg in the snatch and a personal best of 236kg in the clean and jerk for an overall total of 414kg, equalling his PB for fifth place.

At the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the South Aucklander competed in the 105kg+ division, establishing a new Commonwealth Games record (403kg combined total). At Birmingham he lifted a 394kg total to win silver.

At the Gold Coast 2018 Games, Liti was awarded the David Dixon Award for sporting spirit. Samoan heavyweight Lauititi Lui was locked in a battle for gold against Liti. Lui was dramatically injured in the final lift. Liti's gesture of support and words of respect were demonstrated at the moving medal ceremony where the New Zealander supported Lui as he was awarded his silver medal in a wheelchair.

Liti was born in New Zealand but spent the first 10 years of his life in Tonga, before moving back to New Zealand. A respected rugby player in his youth, Liti transitioned to weightlifting in his teens. He is coached by Tina Ball.

