Matt Maltese Announces 2024 Australia + New Zealand Tour

Handsome Tours are proud to present Matt Maltese on his highly anticipated return to Australia + New Zealand this November!

25-year-old UK singer/songwriter and global sensation Matt Maltese will be bringing his Songs That Aren’t Mine album to Australian & New Zealand shores this November for his largest shows to date.

MATT MALTESE AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND 2024

MONDAY NOVEMBER 18 | THE RECHABITE, PERTH

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20 | NORTHCOTE THEATRE, MELBOURNE

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21 | PRINCESS THEATRE, BRISBANE

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22 | METRO THEATRE, SYDNEY

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 24 | MEOW, WELLINGTON

MONDAY NOVEMBER 25 | WHAMMY BAR, AUCKLAND

