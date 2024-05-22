Prepare Thyself! Prime Video Releases Official Trailer For My Lady Jane

All eight episodes inspired by the best-selling novel will exclusively premiere June 27 on Prime Video

NEW ZEALAND - May 22, 2024 - Today, Prime Video released the official trailer of My Lady Jane, the new swashbuckling romantasy series set in an alt-fantasy Tudor world. All eight episodes will premiere on Thursday, June 27, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Inspired by the best-selling book, My Lady Jane is a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII’s son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her scoundrel of a husband Guildford. At the centre of this swashbuckling new series is the brilliant and headstrong Jane, who is shocked to be crowned queen and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)... My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure.

The cast is led by newcomer Emily Bader in the titular role of Jane Grey. Starring opposite her is Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve) as Guildford Dudley. Jordan Peters (Pirates) plays King Edward. Dominic Cooper (Preacher) plays Lord Seymour, Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth) plays Jane’s mother, Lady Frances Grey, and Rob Brydon (The Trip) plays Lord Dudley, Guildford’s father. Jim Broadbent (The Duke) plays the Duke of Leicester, Jane’s uncle.

Henry Ashton (Outlander) plays Guildford’s brother, Stan, and Isabella Brownson (Napoleon) and Robyn Betteridge (Wheel of Time) play Jane’s sisters. Kate O’Flynn (Landscapers) and Abbie Hern (Enola Holmes 2) portray the King’s sisters, Princess Mary and Princess Bess, respectively. Additional cast includes Máiréad Tyers (Extraordinary), Joe Klocek (The Dry), and Michael Workeye (This is Going to Hurt).

Creator Gemma Burgess (Brooklyn Girls trilogy) is co-showrunner/executive producer, Meredith Glynn (The Boys) is co-showrunner/executive producer, Laurie MacDonald (Men In Black, Gladiator), and Sarah Bradshaw (The Mummy, HBO's upcoming The Hedge Knight) are executive producers. Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building, But I’m A Cheerleader) directs five of the eight episodes and is producing director/executive producer.

About My Lady Jane

Gird your loins for the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey, the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days and then beheaded in 1553... F*ck that. We’re retelling history the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself. This is an epic tale of true love and high adventure set in an alt-universe of action, history, fantasy, comedy, romance, and rompy-pompy. Buckle up.

