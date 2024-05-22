Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Olympians Attending Artistic Gymnastics Oceania Championships In Auckland

Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 10:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Gymnastics

The Artistic Gymnastics Oceania Championships are being held in Auckland on Sunday, which will decide who from NZ and Australia, in both men’s and women’s events, will earn a quota spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Any quota spots earned will be subject to nomination and selection by the NZ Olympic Committee.

  • Date: Sunday 26 May
  • Time of competition: 2.30 pm – 6.00 pm
  • Location: Pulman Recreation Centre, Takanini, Auckland.

Olympians in attendance will be

  • Georgia-Rose Brown – selected to the NZ Team and will be presented with her NZ Team fern to formally mark her selection (her selection was initially announced via Zoom). She will be competing but is not eligible for a second quota spot.
  • Mikhail (Misha) Koudinov – double Olympian (Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020) withdrawn from qualifying for Paris but will be in attendance as coach for his three athletes.

New Zealand athletes competing for Olympic quota spots

  • Samuel Dick – Tri Star Gymnastics, Auckland
  1. 2018 Youth Olympian
  2. 2019 World Championships
  3. Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
  • Ethan Dick – Tri Star Gymnastics, Auckland
  1. Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
  2. 2018 and 2023 World Championships
  • Daniel Stoddart – Tri Star Gymnastics, Auckland
  • Isabella Brett – Christchurch School of Gymnastics
  1. 2017 and 2018 World Championships
  • Reece Cobb – Impact Gymsport Academy, Tauranga
  1. 2022 and 2023 World Championships
  2. Current NZ Champion
  • Madeleine Marshall – Tolworth Gymnastics UK / NHG Gymnastics, Auckland
  1. 2023 World Championships

Athletes may also be available on Saturday before or after podium training, by prior arrangement.

Find more event information at gymnasticsnz.com/2024-oceania-championships/

All attendees are required to RSVP to Anna Robertson by midday Friday 24 May.

