Olympians Attending Artistic Gymnastics Oceania Championships In Auckland

The Artistic Gymnastics Oceania Championships are being held in Auckland on Sunday, which will decide who from NZ and Australia, in both men’s and women’s events, will earn a quota spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Any quota spots earned will be subject to nomination and selection by the NZ Olympic Committee.

Date: Sunday 26 May

Time of competition: 2.30 pm – 6.00 pm

Location: Pulman Recreation Centre, Takanini, Auckland.

Olympians in attendance will be

Georgia-Rose Brown – selected to the NZ Team and will be presented with her NZ Team fern to formally mark her selection (her selection was initially announced via Zoom). She will be competing but is not eligible for a second quota spot.

Mikhail (Misha) Koudinov – double Olympian (Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020) withdrawn from qualifying for Paris but will be in attendance as coach for his three athletes.

New Zealand athletes competing for Olympic quota spots

Samuel Dick – Tri Star Gymnastics, Auckland

2018 Youth Olympian 2019 World Championships Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Ethan Dick – Tri Star Gymnastics, Auckland

Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games 2018 and 2023 World Championships

Daniel Stoddart – Tri Star Gymnastics, Auckland

Isabella Brett – Christchurch School of Gymnastics

2017 and 2018 World Championships

Reece Cobb – Impact Gymsport Academy, Tauranga

2022 and 2023 World Championships Current NZ Champion

Madeleine Marshall – Tolworth Gymnastics UK / NHG Gymnastics, Auckland

2023 World Championships

Athletes may also be available on Saturday before or after podium training, by prior arrangement.

Find more event information at gymnasticsnz.com/2024-oceania-championships/

All attendees are required to RSVP to Anna Robertson by midday Friday 24 May.

