Makayla Completes Successful Grassroots Tour With Six60

Rising star Makayla Purcell-Mainini (Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Whakatohea, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Porou, Samoan, Scottish, Irish) has just wrapped an electrifying tour with renowned New Zealand band Six60, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning music career. The local tour, which spanned Aotearoa and included sold-out shows at marae and many small regional venues, showcased Makayla's extraordinary talent and left a lasting impression on audiences throughout Aotearoa.

Makayla's collaboration with Six60 has been a thrilling journey, allowing her to tour alongside one of the most celebrated bands in the world. Her powerful vocals and mesmerising stage presence complemented Six60’s act, blending seamlessly to create unforgettable performances night after night.

Since opening night at Pōtahi Marae in Te Kao, Makayla performed 25 shows across Te Ika-a-Maui and Te Waipounamu, including Rakiura (Stewart Island) and closed out her final show in Aotea (Great Barrier Island) last night. Makayla captivated thousands of followers and new fans with her soulful renditions and charismatic energy. Highlights of the tour included lively performances of Makayla’s original [unreleased] songs ‘First on The List’ and ‘Nature of Love’ with backing from Six60, which brought audiences to their feet. Makayla's songs resonated deeply with audiences and showcased her songwriting prowess.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to tour with the [Six60] boys,” said Makayla. “This experience has been transformative, and I’m thankful for the chance to connect with so many amazing people in the industry, rangatahi, new fans and whānau. Performing music is where I feel most at home, and sharing the stage with such talented musicians and crew has been an honour.”

Makayla’s success on this tour is a testament to her hard work, talent, and dedication. As she looks to the future, she is set to release new music later this year and plans to embark on her own headlining tour in 2025. Whānau can stay updated on her latest projects and upcoming shows by following her on social media.

About Makayla Purcell-Mainini

Makayla Purcell-Mainini (Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Whakatohea, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Porou, Samoan, Scottish, Irish), 20, is an emerging artist from Ahuriri Napier known for her soulful voice and captivating performances. With a passion for music and performing that began at a young age, she has risen to prominence earning a dedicated following on social media and the attention of the music industry. Her music blends waiata reo Māori, elements of pop, soul, and R&B, creating a unique sound that resonates with audiences worldwide. Makayla has established a loyal following through sharing her love for her whakapapa and waiata. Her debut single is ‘Poi Tukua’ is available on all streaming platforms.

About Six60

Six60 is a chart-topping band from New Zealand known for their eclectic mix of pop, reggae, and soul. With multiple platinum albums and numerous awards, they have solidified their place as one of the leading bands in the Australasian music scene.

