Te Korowai – Sport Performance Coaches New Zealand Launches

Te Korowai Board Chair & Snow Sports NZ Park and Pipe Programme Head Coach Tom Willmott. Photo/Supplied.

A professional body working to represent, connect, celebrate and support New Zealand’s performance sport coaches has today been publicly launched.

Te Korowai - Sport Performance Coaches New Zealand has been established to further support and develop the New Zealand performance coaching sector and ensure that coaches receive adequate support with a focus on wellbeing.

The organisation was founded after a group of coaches identified the need for a representative body during a coaching accelerator course run by High Performance Sport New Zealand.

“Te Korowai is really about establishing a community for New Zealand’s performance coaches,” said Board Chair Tom Wilmott.

“This community will help to grow our collective coaching skills, promote knowledge sharing and ensure that our coaches are celebrated for the work that they do.

“We also know our performance coaches are subject to the same stresses that our athletes face, so we’re putting a real focus on this area and are pleased to be offering wellbeing support under our banner.”

Joining Wilmott on the Board of Te Korowai are some of New Zealand’s most accomplished coaches, including Raylene Bates (Para/Athletics), Mel Bosman (Rugby), Angie Dougal (Trampolining), Kirsten Hellier (Athletics), Mike Hesson (Cricket), Yvette McCausland-Durie (Netball) & Craig Philpott (Rugby).

2022 ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year, Yvette McCausland-Durie, says Te Korowai will also advocate for performance coaches.

“We’re really pleased to be offering these services and ensuring that our performances coaches have a body they can rely on and one that they know will have their back,” said McCausland-Durie.

“We’ve got a great Board and great foundations, and we’re excited to get stuck in and begin improving the performance coaching space in Aotearoa.”

The organisation has received seed funding from HPSNZ to cover initial setup costs and is aiming to be self-sustainable in future through a membership model and corporate partners.

For more information visit te-korowai.org.nz

About Te Korowai - Sport Performance Coaches New Zealand

Te Korowai – Sport Performance Coaches New Zealand (SPCNZ) has been founded by New Zealand’s Performance Coaches as a representative body to provide an independent voice for performance coaches and performance coaching in New Zealand.

Sport Performance Coaches New Zealand is governed by a board of current and past Performance Coaches (Members) and independent board members.

