Young New Zealand Cellist Follows Exciting Opportunity To London

Jack Moyer – has cello, needs help to study in London

Photo: rickspencer.nz.



Young New Zealand cellist Jack Moyer will perform his final concert in New Zealand this Sunday (26 May), before departing for an exciting opportunity at one of the world’s top music schools, London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

He is performing in a fund-raising concert as part of an accomplished string trio who will play Bach’s Goldberg Variations in Wellington in a one-off performance. Jack is joined by violinist Monique Lapins, who will shortly step down from the NZ String Quartet, and NZSO associate principal viola Alexander McFarlane for the 80-minute performance of a piece usually played on piano, in an arrangement for a string trio.

They are playing in support of Jack, who has been given an incredible opportunity for a New Zealander – to study at one of the world’s top music schools, the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. The twenty-year-old has been accepted into the Guildhall’s four-year Honours Bachelor of Music Performance programme, starting later this year with head of strings Louise Hopkins.

“As an international student living in London, living costs are not cheap on top of travelling with a cello, so I’ll need financial help to study there,” Jack says.

He is fundraising furiously now, “to raise money to help me study in London”. Alongside applying for grants, he is working part-time, playing in concerts and busking.

“Every little will help,” he says.

You can follow his journey on Facebook (Jack Moyer), or join his supporters mailing list by emailing jackmoyercello@gmail.com.

Though still young, Jack has been playing at the top level for some time, including with top chamber music ensembles and orchestras.

A trip to Europe last year, as a result of being awarded a 2023 Royal Overseas League Pettman Scholarship, enabled him to play on stage with critically acclaimed professionals Ben Baker and Daniel Lebhard. He also had lessons with cellists in London, all of which inspired him to choose a musical career.

“I could not see myself doing anything else with my life,” says Jack, adding he knows Guildhall will “enable me to reach my full potential as a musician”.

Tickets for the ‘Bach’s Goldberg Variations for String Trio’ concert at 2.30pm on Sunday 26 May 2024 at St Andrew’s on the Terrace, Wellington, are available via Eventfinda at a cost of $25 (adult) and $10 (concession) https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/bach-goldberg-variations-for string-trio/wellington.

A Givealittle page has also been set up so Kiwis can donate directly to help Jack to study cello in London at: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/get-jack-to-guildhall.

