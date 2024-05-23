Experience Puanga Matariki In The Bay Of Islands!

Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival returns for the fourth year with a programme packed full of unique experiences and feasts, all set in the stunning surrounds of Northland’s Bay of Islands. The festival will take place between 21 June and 14 July in venues and locations across the region.

Incredible workshops, thought-provoking movies, inspiring talks and tours, belly-warming kai, star-gazing and whānau fun are all on the menu this year as we gather together to acknowledge the reappearance of Te Kāhui o Matariki and Puanga above the horizon. Matariki is about spending time with those you love, remembering those we have lost, sharing knowledge and food and making plans for the future.

Activities mainly take place over the Matariki long weekend or July School Holidays, a perfect time to take a trip up North with friends and whānau.

Over the festival period, Waitangi Treaty Grounds will again throw open their doors for the Matariki Open Day on Sunday 30 June. This is the only day of the year to experience their full programme of guided tours and cultural performances for free! Explore the two contemporary museums Te Rau Aroha Museum of the Price of Citizenship and Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi, Te Whare Rūnanga, the Treaty House and the traditional Māori waka.

The Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri will host the inaugural Rongoā Māori & Wellness Expo on Sunday 23 June, with exhibitors covering all aspects of your wellness journey (spiritual, physical, social and mental health) across all stages of life. A full programme of music, presentations plus great kai will be on offer and the event is free to attend.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Feast Matariki programme features many of our award-winning Northland restaurants and producers, including the now iconic Terra Restaurant Matariki Degustation, MĀHA at Wharepuke and PHAT House Brewery. Not to be missed is the return of sell-out event, Tohunga Tumau: Puanga Matariki Dinner on Saturday 6 July. This culinary experience hosted at the iconic Duke of Marlborough Hotel features all-star line-up of Māori master chefs including the Hangi Master, Rewi Spraggon, award-winning sisters Kārena & Kasey Bird, Tama Salive (The Duke of Marlborough Executive Chef) and Liam Tito-Salive (Charlottes Kitchen Head Chef).

More event highlights include the spectacular Matariki Dawn Cruise operated by Explore NZ, Astrophotography workshops at Kororareka Marae and Te Waimate Mission, Bone and Stone Carving workshops for adults and rangatahi across the region and the free Matariki for Families at Puketi Forest which was a massive hit last year!

Looking for rainy winter day activities? Cathay Cinemas in Kerikeri are presenting the Matariki Film Festival with nine featured movies that showcase our culture, history and the work of Māori creatives. Movies include Coco Reo Māori, Uproar, a comedy/drama with an all-star cast, and the true event inspired Muru, starring Manu Bennett, Cliff Curtis and Tama Iti.

“We are looking forward to our local community and visitors to the region experiencing Puanga Matariki in the Far North” explains Festival Director, Jackie Sanders, “We live in an incredibly special part of the motu, we invite everyone to join us as we reflect, learn, eat and spend time together”.

This is just our first line-up drop, with more awesome events to be announced soon. Ticketed events all sold out last year so plan ahead and book early.

The festival has been developed in collaboration with local iwi, business and community partnerships with funding support from MBIE (Regional Events Fund) Northland Inc, Far North District Council, Creative Communities Far North and Pub Charity. Together we will acknowledge this uniquely Aotearoa celebration Te Tai Tokerau style, showcasing the best the region has to offer.

For more detailed information on events, special accommodation packages and how to buy tickets visit matarikinz.com. For more Matariki long weekend inspo visit northlandnz.com

When: Friday, 21 June – Sunday 14 July

Where: Bay of Islands – Kororareka, Waitangi, Paihia, Kerikeri, Kaikohe and the surrounding areas

www.matarikinz.com

Artwork: Our Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival Artist 2024 is Arama Hamiora Davis

Ticketing via Eventfinda: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/tours-festivals/2024/matariki-pewhairangi-festival-2024

© Scoop Media

