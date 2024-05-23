Art Exhibition Fundraiser For Te Omanga Hospice Coming Up At Richard Ponder Studio

Two of New Zealand's well-known artists, Mike and Richard Ponder, have teamed up to raise funds for Te Omanga Hospice.

Ponder This is their eleventh hospice fundraiser nationwide and second fundraiser with Te Omanga. So far, Ponder This exhibitions have helped raise over $250,000 for hospices nationwide and 15,000 for Te Omanga.

The pair have made a fulltime living from art for since the 1970s.

Richard Ponder is a local artist, living and working in Eastbourne. He’s best known for his bold, bright abstract paintings and works featuring New Zealand’s natural heritage. His work shows many influences from the impressionism of Monet and Van Gogh to Gerhard Richter’s layered paintings, featuring strokes, and scrapes of colour.

Mike and Richard.

For fans of Mike Ponder this is an opportunity to meet the entrepreneur who was a pioneer in the New Zealand olive oil industry. Over the years he’s owned two successful vineyards. His wide range of interests currently include writing novels, bowls and continuing his iconic paintings of the New Zealand outback—most famously, his stockmen.

The exhibition will be held from 8th-16th of June at Richard Ponder Studio, previously Rona Gallery, 151 Muritai Rd Eastbourne, 10:30-4pm daily.

