OFC Men's Champions League 2024 Pre-Final Media Conference
22 May 2024
Media are invited to attend a pre-final media conference ahead of the OFC Men's Champions League 2024 final, on Thursday May 23 at 10:30am local time in the VIP lounge at Stade Pater in Papeete.
This year's OFC Men's Champions League final sees Auckland City FC take on AS Pirae at 6pm (local time), on Friday, May 24 at Stade Pater in Papeete, Tahiti.
Head Coaches from the two finalists - Auckland City FC's Albert Riera and AS Pirae's Vatea Terai - will be available for questions from media in attendance ahead of Friday's match.
Address:
VIP Lounge
Stade Pater
Papeete
Tahiti