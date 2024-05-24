OFC Men's Champions League 2024 Pre-Final Media Conference

22 May 2024

Media are invited to attend a pre-final media conference ahead of the OFC Men's Champions League 2024 final, on Thursday May 23 at 10:30am local time in the VIP lounge at Stade Pater in Papeete.

This year's OFC Men's Champions League final sees Auckland City FC take on AS Pirae at 6pm (local time), on Friday, May 24 at Stade Pater in Papeete, Tahiti.

Head Coaches from the two finalists - Auckland City FC's Albert Riera and AS Pirae's Vatea Terai - will be available for questions from media in attendance ahead of Friday's match.

Address:

VIP Lounge

Stade Pater

Papeete

Tahiti

