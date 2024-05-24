WATCH: I AM: CELINE DION // Official Trailer Available Now

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Friday, 24 May 2024, 6:05 am
Press Release: Prime Video

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

I AM: CELINE DION is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is a Vermilion Films production in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment Canada.

Directed by Irene Taylor
Produced by Stacy Lorts, Tom Mackay, Julie Begey Seureau and Irene Taylor
Executive produced by Dave Platel, Denis Savage, Shane Carter, Krista Wegener
Runtime: 102 minutes
Rated: PG

WATCH OFFICIAL TRAILER HERE

