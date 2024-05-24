Crowded House 'Gravity Stairs' National Tour Announced

AUCKLAND Friday, May 24, 2024: – Multi-platinum selling rock band Crowded House have announced their 2024 Australia and New Zealand – Gravity Stairs Tour – in support of the new album which will be released Friday, May 31 globally. The highly anticipated Gravity Stairs Tour kicks off Saturday, November 9 in Wellington and wraps December 14, 2024 in Brisbane.

Fanclub Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, May 27, 11am local time through Wednesday, May 29, 11am local time. Tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, May 30 at 12pm local time.

One NZ customers can be among the first to secure tickets during a 48-hour presale for all New Zealand shows, starting 11am local Monday 27 May.

Vodafone customers can secure tickets during a presale commencing Monday 27 May, 11am.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to pre-sale tickets starting from Monday 27 May, 11am until Wednesday 27 May 11am. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders on Thursday 30 May, 12pm.

Produced by the band with Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, San Cisco), Gravity Stairs shows Crowded House’s current incarnation featuring Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Elroy Finn and Liam Finn. Pre-order Gravity Stairs HERE.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“So looking forward to getting amongst our people having practiced in the northern hemisphere for a few months. The band will be running hot and we can’t wait to sing with you and elevate our collective spirits.

Sing it if you want to be a part of Some Greater Plan” ~ Neil Finn

Speaking about the album title Gravity Stairs, Neil says the name was inspired by an unnaturally heavy stone staircase near where Finn vacations. “The Gravity Stairs are symbolic of the struggle to ascend, acknowledging the opposing forces of weight on the mechanics of living. It’s an act of will every day.”

Crowded House have sold over 15 million records worldwide as well as earning a Brit Award, 13 Australian ARIA Awards, 3 Aotearoa Music Awards and an MTV VMA, the band have generated billions of streams, consistently sold-out tours on multiple continents and have been captivating audiences for nearly four decades. Originally founded by Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, and the late Paul Hester, the group’s self-titled debut in 1986 went platinum, uplifted by worldwide smashes “Something So Strong” and “Don’t Dream It's Over” which has been covered by everyone from Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande to U2, among others.

In 1996, the group delivered a legendary performance to an audience of over 150,000 on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, beginning a hiatus that finished in the wake of Paul’s passing in 2005. This led to albums Time on Earth (2007) and Intriguer (2010) and a return to the Sydney Opera House for four unforgettable nights. 2018 saw Neil join Fleetwood Mac as a full-time member, canvassing the globe on a massive world tour. Two years later, he and Nick led another era of Crowded House, forming the band’s current line-up. They issued their first full-length offering in eleven years, the unanimously acclaimed Dreamers Are Waiting (2021) and the band leapt into a rapturous world tour in support. From joining his brother Tim in the New Wave favourites Split Enz to leading Crowded House to his numerous solo efforts, Neil’s varied body of work is connected by his knack for penning meticulous, indelible melodies and impressionistic lyrics that demand multiple listens. It’s earned him devoted fans all over the globe.

Gravity Stairs Tour Australian and New Zealand Dates:

Sat 09 Nov – WELLINGTON – TSB ARENA

Tue 12 Nov – DUNEDIN – TOWN HALL

Wed 13 Nov – CHRISTCHURCH – WOLFBROOK ARENA

Tue 19 Nov – PALMERSTON NORTH – REGENT ON BROADWAY

Wed 20 Nov – TAURANGA – MERCURY BAYPARK ARENA

Fri 22 Nov – HAMILTON – GLOBOX ARENA, CLAUDELANDS

Sat 23 Nov – AUCKLAND – SPARK ARENA

Fri 29 Nov – PERTH – KINGS PARK & BOTANIC GARDEN

Wed 04 Dec – SYDNEY – OPERA HOUSE FORECOURT

Thu 05 Dec – SYDNEY – OPERA HOUSE FORECOURT

Tue 10 Dec – MELBOURNE – ROD LAVER ARENA

Fri 13 Dec – NEWCASTLE – ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

Sat 14 Dec – BRISBANE – ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

One New Zealand Pre-sale: Monday, May 27 11am until Wednesday, May 29 11am

Vodafone Australia Pre-sale: Monday, May 27 11am until Wednesday, May 29 11am

Mastercard Pre-sale: Monday, May 27 11am until Wednesday, May 29 11am

Live Nation Pre-Sale: Wednesday, May 29 12pm until Thursday, May 30 11am

General Public On-sale: Thursday, May 30 12pm

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.

© Scoop Media

