Gibson XCVIII Share New Single ‘See You Again’

Otautahi indie-pop duo GIBSON XCVIII (98) have today unveiled a new single titled ‘See You Again’ ahead of their South Island and Auckland shows this week.

Musicians Dean Gibson and Mark Holwood formed GIBSON XCVIII out of a desire to make easy-listening music for all walks of life. The band are known for captivating their audience with catchy hooks, eloquent guitar riffs and alluring live sound.

This week Mark and Dean are embarking on an exciting three date South Island tour, alongside alternative 4-piece band Single Malt, and an Auckland co-headlining show. The tour will kick off with a hometown show at Christchurch’s Darkroom on Friday, May 24, followed by Queenstown at Yonder on Saturday May 25, then Auckland’s Ponsonby Social on Thursday May 30 and finishing in Lyttelton at Wunderbar, On Friday May 31.

Their new track ‘See You Again’ explores themes of grief, death and the process of letting someone go. You can listen to the track on all streaming platforms from Midnight on Friday, May 24 .

Dean Gibson says that “See You Again details how no matter how much you want it, you'll never get to see them again, which leaves you feeling lost, confused, and grieving. The chorus particularly describes how we have personally felt when we lost someone”.

2023 was an eventful year for the band with the release of two singles ‘Game of Life’ and ‘Forever Young’ from their upcoming sophomore EP. They participated in many live shows such as the Go Live Festival, Mono Nights and wrapped up the year with a performance at BIG FAN for their BIG FAN LIVE programme.

There’s so much more in store for this talented pair - their passion, lyricism and melodic guitar sequences providing a comforting feel to listeners. GIBSON XCVIII are excited for what the rest of 2024 has in store and look forward to continuing to spread their tunes around Aotearoa.

Catch GIBSON XCVIII ON TOUR!

Friday, May 24: Christchurch, NZ - DARKROOM

Saturday, May 25: Queenstown, NZ - YONDER

Thursday, May 30: Auckland NZ - PONSONBY SOCIAL

Friday, May 31: Lyttelton, NZ - WUNDERBAR

