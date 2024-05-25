Moana Maniapoto Wins At Voyager Media Awards

24 o MEI / May 2024

Whakaata Māori’s weekly current affairs programme, Te Ao with Moana, has claimed its fifth win in five years at the Voyager Media Awards.

Journalist and host of Te Ao with Moana, Moana Maniapoto, won the Tohu Kairangi Award at a function held in Auckland last night.

She shared the award with Mihingarangi Forbes.

The judges wrote, “Moana Maniapoto and her producers at Te Ao in their entry have yet again exhibited the imperative role our Māori journalists play in creating not only enticing pieces of work that have you hooked and bookmarked on your browsers, but resources and archival content that will be forever treasured.”

“Moana consistently shows her warmness, entertaining yet hard hitting approach in her work,” they said.

Whakaata Māori Director of News & Current Affairs, Blake Ihimaera said the contribution that Moana Maniapoto makes through her current affairs show is important.

“She brings a critical conscious lens to every interview and challenges us to think more deeply about issues affecting Māori.”

The Tohu Kairangi Award recognises excellence in storytelling, demonstrating mātauranga Māori and understanding, sensitivity in dealing with kaupapa Māori, and adherence to tikanga.

Te Ao with Moana has either won or been named as a finalist in multiple categories across all Aotearoa’s broadcasting and journalism awards since its premiere in 2019.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

