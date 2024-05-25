Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Moana Maniapoto Wins At Voyager Media Awards

Saturday, 25 May 2024, 4:58 am
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

24 o MEI / May 2024

Whakaata Māori’s weekly current affairs programme, Te Ao with Moana, has claimed its fifth win in five years at the Voyager Media Awards.

Journalist and host of Te Ao with Moana, Moana Maniapoto, won the Tohu Kairangi Award at a function held in Auckland last night.

She shared the award with Mihingarangi Forbes.

The judges wrote, “Moana Maniapoto and her producers at Te Ao in their entry have yet again exhibited the imperative role our Māori journalists play in creating not only enticing pieces of work that have you hooked and bookmarked on your browsers, but resources and archival content that will be forever treasured.”

“Moana consistently shows her warmness, entertaining yet hard hitting approach in her work,” they said.

Whakaata Māori Director of News & Current Affairs, Blake Ihimaera said the contribution that Moana Maniapoto makes through her current affairs show is important.

“She brings a critical conscious lens to every interview and challenges us to think more deeply about issues affecting Māori.”

The Tohu Kairangi Award recognises excellence in storytelling, demonstrating mātauranga Māori and understanding, sensitivity in dealing with kaupapa Māori, and adherence to tikanga.

Te Ao with Moana has either won or been named as a finalist in multiple categories across all Aotearoa’s broadcasting and journalism awards since its premiere in 2019.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whakaata Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 