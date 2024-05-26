Finalists Announced For Fred Award For Best NZ Show At The 2024 NZ International Comedy Festival!

The three finalists for this year’s Fred Award have been chosen by a panel of expert judges and will compete at today’s final showcase Last Laughs! hosted by Rhys Nicholson. The award will go to panel’s choice of the Best New Zealand Show in the 2024 NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo and is one of the highest commendations in Aotearoa’s comedy industry.

Named in honour of the late comedy icon John Clarke’s legendary Kiwi character Fred Dagg, The Fred Award was introduced in 2006 and recognises the Comedy Festival's Best Show by a New Zealand comedian. Previous winners have included Rose Matafeo, James Nokise, Chris Parker, Rhys Darby and the 2023 reigning winner Guy Montgomery.

The Fred Award finalists for 2024 are:

Hayley Sproull: Wild Flutters

Alice Snedden: Highly Credible

Barnie Duncan & Trygve Wakenshaw: Different Party

The Fred Award winner will receive a $5000 cash grant from the New Zealand Comedy Trust. The Trust’s vision and purpose is to champion the craft of comedy so everyone can share a laugh, and are the producers of the Festival.

The final show of the Festival tonight is hosted by Aussie icon Rhys Nicholson, head along to Last Laughs! for 7pm at SkyCity Theatre to see performances from the Fred Award finalists, alongside 2024 Billy T Award nominees, Liv McKenzie, Rhiannon McCall, Tough Tiger Fist, Advait Kirtikar, and Lana Walters. Witness who will be honoured with the prestigious Billy T Award Yellow Towel and The Fred Award’s Golden Gumboot. Making a special appearance as headline act for the evening is 2019 Billy T winner and former star of Shortland Street star, Kura Forrester!

Last Laughs! will be filmed for THREE as part of their month of comedy and will air Thursday 30 May.

LAST LAUGHS

Sunday 26 May, 7pm

SKYCITY Theatre

Cnr Wellesley Street West & Hobson Street

