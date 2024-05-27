A Thrilling Showcase Of New Zealand's Roller Derby Talent Returns To Christchurch This Kings Birthday Weekend

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - May 26, 2024

Dead End Derby proudly announces the third annual Southern Smashup Roller Derby event, set to electrify Cowles Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Building on the success of the previous years, Southern Smashup Roller Derby 2024 promises a day packed with adrenaline-fueled roller derby action, featuring skaters from across New Zealand "smashed" into multi-level teams.

The event kicks off at 9:30 AM with four exhilarating games, showcasing the diverse skill sets of the participating skaters. Following these intense matchups, spectators will be treated to a special juniors exhibition game, highlighting some of the rising stars in the sport, including members of the esteemed Team NZ Junior Roller Derby Team.

The pinnacle game of the day comes at 6:30 PM, as the Dead End Derby Deathstars take on the Tournament Invitational "Smashstars" team in the highly anticipated headline game. Expect fierce competition, jaw-dropping moves, and edge-of-your-seat excitement as these elite teams battle it out for supremacy on the track.

"Southern Smashup Roller Derby has become a cornerstone event for roller derby enthusiasts nationwide," said Genna Scadden, Chairwoman of Dead End Derby. "It's a celebration of the sport's camaraderie, athleticism, and sheer excitement. We're thrilled to once again showcase the incredible talent of New Zealand's roller derby community."

Tickets for Southern Smashup Roller Derby 2024 are available now, with all-day entry passes priced at just $5. Spectators can secure their tickets in advance through Eventfinda or purchase them at the door on the day of the event.

Don't miss your chance to witness the best roller derby action New Zealand has to offer! Join us at Cowles Stadium on June 2nd for Southern Smashup Roller Derby 2024.

