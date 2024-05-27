G Flip Brings The DRUMMER Tour To New Zealand This July

The DRUMMER tour isn’t over yet! Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment, Village Sounds and Future Classic are all thrilled to be welcoming high-powered Aussie rocker G Flip back to New Zealand for an exclusive show in Auckland this July.

Taking their sold-out DRUMMER Tour across the world, it only feels right to bring G Flip’s DRUMMER era to New Zealand. Last in the country in 2018, G’s highly anticipated return will see them bring The DRUMMER Tour Continued to Auckland’s Powerstation on Tuesday 23 July.

Frontier Members can access the presale beginning tomorrow, Tuesday 28 May from 12noon NZST before tickets go on sale Wednesday 29 May from 1pm NZST. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/gflip.

Since the release of their latest album DRUMMER, G Flip has been on a trajectory to superstardom, becoming the must-see live act of the moment. The success of the album catapulted G onto the global stage, taking the DRUMMER Tour across Europe, the US and Australia to sell-out shows and rave review from fans and critics.

A passionate drummer, singer, songwriter and producer, G Flip matches their potent musicianship with equal parts sonic originality and fantastically outspoken point-of-view - an element informed by their experience as a queer, non-binary artist which has attracted many fans into a space where their lived experience is seen, heard and understood.

Selling out most of their headline shows for 2024, G’s exclusive Auckland show is sure to be no different. Touching back down in New Zealand for a highly anticipated night of pure euphoria, fans will hear DRUMMER live for the first time in what will be a special moment shared for the pivotal album that showed G Flip to the world.

This exclusive Auckland show is sure to sell out quick – don’t miss the incredible rocker G Flip live this July!

