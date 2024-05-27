New Taiwhenua Chief Executive Welcomed To New Position

Matt shares his aspirations (Photo supplied)

Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotū, the mandated iwi authority for Ahuriri (Napier), has appointed a new chief executive, Matthew Mullany (Ngāti Pārau, Ngāi Te Ruruku, Ngāti Matepū, Ngāti Hāwea, Ngāi Te Whatuiāpiti, Kuki Airani).

A pōhiri to officially welcome Matthew into his new position took place today at Pukemokimoki Marae, Maraenui, Napier.

“We are very excited with the appointment of Matthew Mullany as our new CE and certainly look forward to him starting with our team”, - Chairman of the TWAO Board, Hori Reti.

“We’re ecstatic with Mat’s appointment,” said chairman Hori Reti, who announced the new tumu whakarae in April after Mat signed his contract.

Mullany, who joins the Taiwhenua from the Office of the Auditor General where he delivered the first Te Ao Māori Strategy and established a rōpū of Māori leaders to advise the Auditor General, has worked for almost 20 years in the public and private sectors, while also serving his marae and hapū of Ngāti Kahungunu.

“Mat is a problem solver, a strategist, and has an unwavering dedication to the people of Te Whanganui a Orotū. After having spent almost 20 years in Wellington working in the public and private sectors, we are delighted that he has brought his skillset home to benefit our hapū and marae and our region.”

Previously, Mullany worked at Deloitte and has experience at the Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry of Education and Te Arawhiti, the Ministry for Māori-Crown Relations.

In a governance capacity, Mullany has served as trustee of the Mana Ahuriri Trust, the Ngāti Pārau Hapū Trust an”d Waiohiki marae.

“Matt will be a valuable asset to the Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui A Orotu organisation. He brings good experience from his time with the Office of the Auditor General. It will great to have him back in Te Matau ā Māui.” – Bayden Barber, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Chairman.

“I’m extremely honoured to lead Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotū. It is a privilege to serve the organisation to realise the dreams of our tīpuna in bringing prosperity and wellbeing to our people,” Mullany said.

“There is a big task ahead to address the current inequities facing our people, but we have always had the solutions based on our reo and our tikanga.”

Mullany added that he is looking forward to being home again.

“I’m also excited to return home. I went to school here, my whānau and marae are here and the mahi we put in now will benefit the mokopuna of Te Whanganui a Orotū.”

Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotū encompasses eight marae and 17 hapū from Te Hāroto to Kohupātiki (Clive). The marae include Te Hāroto, Petane, Tangoio, Waiohiki, Moteo, Wharerangi, Timikara and Kohupātiki.

About Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui A Orotu

Te Whanganui Ā Orotū identify as descendants of the first people of the area who are linked to the land and to the waters of the region. From Toi, the line of descent extends to Mahu, the very beginning of our people who begat Orotū who resided at Te Whanganui ā Orotū for at least part of his life. Whatumamoa, his son was born at Te Whanganui ā Orotū and was one of the original owners of the land. The line descends to Turauwha, the principal chief at Otatara when Taraia, son of Kahungunu invaded and conquered Heretaunga 15 generations before 1850. Te Whanganui ā Orotu further establish descent from Tangaroa, god of the sea down through Pania and her child Moremore.

From the earliest of times, Te Whanganui Ā Orotū was highly prized for its enormous food resources and its access to major river systems and forest areas. Mahinga Kai identified ancestral rights to areas with Ngāti Tu, Ngāti Matepu and Ngai Te Ruruku ki Tangoio at the Northern end of Te Whanganui ā Orotū. Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Maahu and Ngai Tawhao occupied the western portion of Te Whanganui ā Orotū’s shoreline and Ngāti Pārau had ancestral rights to the southern portion of Te Whanganui Ā Orotū.

Kia horo te haere

Ngā Taumata ki Te Poraiti

Ko te kainga tena I pepehatia e o tipuna

Ko rua te paia ko te Whanga

He kainga o te Ata

He kainga ka awatea

He kainga ka ahiahi e tama e

Go quickly to the heights of Poraiti

That is the land in a proverb of your ancestors

The Storehouse that never closed is Te Whanga

A meal in the Morning

A meal at noon

A meal in the evening

Te Whanga’s lament is a tribute acknowledging the abundance of food in Te Whanganui Ā Orotū and has been used metaphorically as the Strategic Vision for Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui Ā Orotū to inspire and motivate our Taiwhenua and people to achieve the Mission and objectives.

