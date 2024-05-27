SIT Kids’ Concerts Will Delight All Ages This Week

It’s an all-singing, all-dancing, joy filled experience for those schools attending the annual SIT Kids’ Concerts this week. Held at SIT Centre Stage in Invercargill, Music and Audio Production students pull out all the stops to create an unforgettable show. The public are invited to the mid-week extravaganza on Wednesday night at 7:00pm. Photo supplied by SIT

The well-known, popular SIT Kids’ Concerts which are on this week will bring SIT | Te Pūkenga celebrations for NZ Music Month to a close. Students from all three years of the Bachelor of Contemporary Music, and Audio Production students will “bring it” to over a thousand children from local schools and provide hours of joyful, fun-filled musical entertainment. Now in its 22nd year, the Kids’ Concerts run from Monday 27th to Friday 30th May, with a public concert at SIT Centre Stage on Wednesday 29th at 7:00pm.

SIT Music Tutor, Caylieh Hausser-See, is thrilled to have been “passed the baton” from concert instigator and colleague Sally Bodkin-Allen, having taken over the role as concert organiser. “It’s an honour,” she added. Ms Hausser-See is a SIT graduate with a Bachelor of Contemporary Music and Bachelor of Audio Production and recalled playing in some of the first SIT Kids’ Concerts at the Windsor North School Hall.

Having been a gigging musician, Ms Hausser-See felt her musical strengths would come to the fore, and knowing how to organise a musical event was a big plus. She had also gained a Master’s in teaching and was an ex-primary school teacher, so she’s enjoyed reconnecting with her school contacts, “which has been awesome ... I know most of the schools and teachers and can’t wait to promote opportunities for schools to enhance their music, performance and arts programmes through the SIT Kids’ concerts.”

Having primary school-aged children herself, Ms Hausser-See believed she had a finger on the pulse with current music trends. “I know what they’re listening to in their fitness and brain breaks [at school], I’ll be trying to keep the concerts fresh and current.”

“The biggest challenge is keeping up the spectacle of the show. It’s such an epic show,” and so well-loved as an annual event on the local primary school calendar.

All the usual ‘special features’ were in place again this year. “We have the ASD – Autism friendly show for primary school aged children, There’s NZ sign language for some of the songs. It’s inclusive, we’re catering for as many children as possible.”

For the music and audio production students involved, Ms Hausser-See said it could be the pinnacle of their time at SIT.

“For some of these students this will be creating lifelong memories and possibly their biggest performance. They walk away with confidence in their ability to present music to an audience. It grows their enthusiasm as well. They really start to hone in on their instrument and their craft.”

The public are welcome to attend the FREE family showcase, on Wednesday 29th May, 7:00pm at SIT Centre Stage, Don Street, Invercargill. Doors open 6:15pm. Drinks and Snack Bar will be open for sales.

