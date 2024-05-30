Biggest Investment In Kapa Haka Announced In Today’s Budget

Te Matatini is delighted with the Government’s budget announcement today to boost its baseline funding, from 1 July 2025, to $48.7m over the next three years. This new funding is a figure of approximately $19m per year which will continue into out years. This includes existing baseline funding of $2.94m per year. This increase reaffirms the Government’s commitment to support our vital traditional performing arts which contributes significantly to our society.

In 2022, Te Matatini baseline funding increased from $1.94m to $2.94m. Through Budget 2023, the government committed to provide Te Matatini a further $17m each year for two years, to implement the regional Kapa Haka development programme.

Te Matatini Chairman, Tā Herewini Parata, says with this funding, we are not only able to sustain a flourishing Kapa Haka sector across Aotearoa but also enhance our presence on the global stage. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has publicly said that Te Matatini helps to unlock and build relationships and is an important part of trade and diplomatic delegations.

Research confirms the benefits of Kapa Haka, which include economic growth, enhanced wellbeing for those who participate and improved educational outcomes for rangatahi.

“The strategy to strengthen the Kapa Haka regional networks and expand on these positive outcomes began in 2023 when Te Matatini received $34 million over two years, allowing the 12 Kapa Haka regions within Aotearoa to plan and establish priorities to strengthen Kapa Haka participation locally”, says Carl Ross, Chief Executive of Te Matatini.

“The foundational work that has been established in the regions has been evident in the increasing number of teams competing in this year’s regional competitions. After four months of intense competition across 12 regions in Aotearoa, and one in Australia, Te Matatini regionals drew to a thrilling close with 55 Kapa Haka teams qualifying for the 2025 Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga Festival in New Plymouth."

“We look forward to building on the power of Kapa Haka to unify and bring our communities together”, said Tā Herewini Parata.

Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui – Overall winner of the 2023 Te Matatini National Festival.

