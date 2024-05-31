Bupa Backs The NZ Paralympic Team As They Take On The World In Paris

Image features Paralympians Jesse Reynolds, Danielle Aitchison and Nicole Murray

(Photo Supplied)

In a new partnership fostering inclusion and access, Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) is thrilled to welcome aged care provider Bupa New Zealand as an Official Partner for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Bupa is committed to providing financial support to the New Zealand Paralympic Team as they head to Paris in August to compete on the world’s largest stage for Para sport.

Bupa’s values of supporting inclusion and access for all align perfectly with those of PNZ.

The new partnership will promote awareness of the power of Para sport to change lives and celebrate the remarkable achievements of the NZ Paralympic Team as they take on the world in Paris.

Paralympic swimmer Jesse Reynolds, Paralympian #205, says: “Heading into my third Paralympic Games in Paris, I know how much our team values and appreciates all the support we receive to help us perform at our very best. In my day job as a KiwiSaver Advisor, I’m also conscious of the importance of inclusion and access in the workplace. So, to have the backing of Bupa, a company that also aligns with so many of our values, is a huge boost for the NZ Paralympic Team.”

Paralympics New Zealand CEO Greg Warnecke says: “We’re excited to welcome Bupa as an Official Partner of the New Zealand Paralympic Team and Paralympics New Zealand. It’s important for Paralympics New Zealand to partner with organisations that share our vision to transform lives through Para sport.

“Bupa’s commitment to supporting Para sport across the world is clear and continuing to grow, and we look forward to working together to create greater Para sport opportunities for people with a disability throughout New Zealand, leveraging the impact that will be created from this year’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Games”.

Bupa New Zealand Managing Director Pedro Sanchez says: “Bupa is committed to supporting access and inclusion for all people whether it be in sport, the workplace or healthcare. We are pleased to play our part in supporting New Zealand’s Paralympians to take on the world. Their superhuman efforts show the power of persistence and excellence no matter the challenges you face.

“We hope our support for the NZ Paralympic Team will spur the athletes on as they build to the Games and shine a light on sport as an avenue of possibility and achievement for those living with disabilities.”

Globally, Bupa partners with National Paralympic Committees in Spain, Poland, Chile, Great Britain and Australia.

