Chloe Tipple And Owen Robinson To Compete At Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Shooting athletes Chloe Tipple and Owen Robinson have been named to the New Zealand team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

For skeet shooter Tipple, Paris will be her third Olympic Games following Rio and Tokyo, while trap shooter Robinson will make his Games debut.

“It’s been such a long journey to make this happen,” said Robinson.

“I’ve been trying to make the Olympic team for 12-years and I’ve been so close to making it previously but just missed out. For it to finally be happening is pretty special.”

Waikato based Robinson credits his family for helping him to make his first Olympic team.

“My old man and my wife have been extremely supportive so I can’t thank them enough.

“We’ve got three daughters under five so it’s been a busy time. My first day of Olympic competition is on the day my twin girls turn two so hopefully that’s good luck!”

2024 has also been a big year for Tipple. She’s juggled Olympic qualification with a wedding to her partner.

“It’s been crazy, I’m also meant to be moving house which I’ve actually delayed. It’s been a lot but I’m so happy to be here. This season has been all about balance!" said Tipple.

Robinson and Tipple head to Italy next week for competition and training ahead of the Olympic Games.

“The fact that I get to represent New Zealand on the world stage is so surreal. If you could tell 15-year-old Chloe that she’d be going to her third Olympics she wouldn’t believe you.”

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol extended her congratulations to the athletes.

“Well done to Chloe and Owen. I know a huge amount of work has gone on behind the scenes to get to this point and we wish you all the best with the rest of your preparation.”

The Paris 2024 shooting competition will be held at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre (250km south of Paris). The selections are conditional on confirmation of an Olympic quota place.

