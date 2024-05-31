YAHYAH Is Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind This Music Month

YAHYAH is a powerhouse writer and performer, delivering her next pop banger Out of Sight, Out of Mind.

Made with the support of NZ on Air, and collaborating with the production power of Will Henderson and EDY, YAHYAH is coming in hot with this new release, fresh from writing sessions in Sydney, a tour speaking and performing on the National Young Leaders events, and also hosting the Smokefree Rockquest finals.

“Out of sight, out of mind came about in a jam session with EDY and Sam V. It was our first session together and we stumbled across a banger. This song is about stepping away from a situation/person that doesn’t serve you anymore. And realising your worth and telling them to sort themselves out, otherwise they’re no longer welcome in your life. It’s a stand! Man up or you’re out of my sight, out of my mind!” - YAHYAH

Out of Sight, Out of Mind is accompanied by an epic music video directed by visual master Tom Grut, that will be released next week.

Cementing her as a must watch in 2024, with a long list of bangers to get us through the winter months, YAHYAH’s Out of Sight, Out of Mind is out now on all streaming platforms.

