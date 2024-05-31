Crowded House - GRAVITY STAIRS - Out Today!

Multi-platinum selling rock band Crowded House have just released their eighth studio album, GRAVITY STAIRS, via BMG.

The album’s release is accompanied by a music video for ‘The Howl’ – click to view HERE.

Produced by the band with Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, San Cisco), GRAVITY STAIRS shows Crowded House in its current incarnation - Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, and Finn's sons Elroy and Liam.

Speaking about the album title GRAVITY STAIRS, Neil says it's the act of climbing those figurative “gravity stairs,” inspired by a heavy stone staircase near where Finn vacations, that he likens to his own mindset as a creator. “The Gravity Stairs are symbolic of the struggle to ascend, acknowledging the opposing forces of weight on the mechanics of living. It’s an act of will every day.”

To accompany the record, Crowded House announced their New Zealand and Australia ‘Gravity Stairs’ Tour, starting in Wellington, New Zealand on Saturday, November 9 and finishing in Meanjin/Brisbane on Saturday, December 14. Tickets are available from crowdedhouse.com.

Crowded House have sold over 15 million records worldwide as well as earning 13 ARIA Awards, an MTV VMA, and a BRIT Award, the band have generated billions of streams, consistently sold out tours on multiple continents and have been captivating audiences for nearly four decades.

Originally founded by Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, and the late Paul Hester, the group's self-titled debut in 1986 went platinum, uplifted by iconic smashes 'Something So Strong' and 'Don't Dream It's Over' which have been covered by everyone from Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande to U2, among others.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In 1996, the group delivered a legendary performance to an audience of over 150,000 on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, beginning a hiatus that finished in the wake of Paul's passing in 2005. This led to albums TIME ON EARTH (2007) and INTRIGUER (2010) and a return to the Sydney Opera House for three unforgettable nights.

2018 saw Neil join Fleetwood Mac as a full-time member, canvasing the globe on a massive world tour. Two years later, he and Nick led another era of Crowded House, forming the band's current line-up. They issued their first full-length offering in eleven years, the unanimously acclaimed DREAMERS ARE WAITING (2021), and the band leapt into a rapturous world tour in support.

From joining his brother Tim in the New Wave favourites Split Enz to leading Crowded House to his numerous solo efforts, Neil's varied body of work is connected by his knack for penning meticulous, indelible melodies and impressionistic lyrics that demand multiple listens. It's earned him devoted fans all over the globe.

GRAVITY STAIRS is available worldwide on Friday, May 31, via BMG

© Scoop Media

