HOYTS Announces $10 Sunday Movie Tickets In June

Embrace the winter chill with a cinematic treat that won't freeze your budget. From June 2 to June 30 at HOYTS, movie-goers around New Zealand can grab $10* movie tickets for sessions commencing before noon on Sunday mornings.

The Sunday Sessions $10* ticket offer will apply to all guests, not just HOYTS Rewards Members, and will be eligible for all movies.

HOYTS General Manager of Customer Engagement Brad Eaton says the $10* tickets will ensure that everyone can make the most of their winter Sundays relaxing in comfort at HOYTS.

"It’s great to be able to offer an affordable entertainment option, as going to the movies is a perfect winter weekend activity," Brad said.

"Our Sunday Sessions promotion is designed to bring big screen entertainment to all audiences, at a wallet-friendly price. It’s a great way for moviegoers to start their day with some movie magic.

“For those wanting more, guests can choose to upgrade their $10* tickets for an additional surcharge and opt for the D-BOX motion recliner experience, or the biggest, most immersive screens in Xtremescreen.”

Things are heating up this winter with a hot lineup of movies to choose from this June. Releasing June 6 is Bad Boys: Ride or Die, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence where audiences will witness the return of their favourite cops, but this time with a twist.

For family viewing, Despicable Me 4 hits the big screen on June 20, featuring Gru’s newest member of the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Releasing June 27, with HOYTS Advance Screenings from June 15-16, Inside Out 2, dives back into Riley's mind, now a teenager, as she faces unexpected changes with new emotions.

The highly anticipated prequel coming to HOYTS on June 27, A Quiet Place: Day One, will also be a hit for horror fans, as they experience the day the world went quiet. When New York is first invaded by alien creatures with ultrasonic hearing, a woman named Sam must fight to survive.

For more information on HOYTS’ Sunday morning $10* sessions including full terms and conditions, head to the HOYTS website here.

Follow HOYTS New Zealand on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Check out movie session times at hoyts.co.nz.

*Valid for all movie sessions before 12:01pm on Sunday during offer period. Online booking fee and surcharges apply, excludes HOYTS LUX and special events. No further discounts apply. Loyalty tier discounts not applicable. Offer ends 30/06/2024, unless extended. Standard HOYTS Terms & Conditions apply.

About HOYTS

Since opening the doors of its first cinema in 1909, HOYTS has gone on to become one of the world’s leading entertainment companies, with more than 490 screens and over 59,000 seats across the network. Today, HOYTS is the largest single-brand movie exhibitor in Australia and New Zealand.

