Thirteen Artists Win NZ Art Show Art Awards

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 1:30 pm
Press Release: NZ Art Show

The award-winning NZ Art Show, is thrilled to announce the thirteen winners of the 2024 NZ Art Show art awards.

RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture - $25,000

30 finalists from around New Zealand displayed a dazzling array of media and techniques in the fourth year of these prestigious awards, with entrants from some highly regarded national sculptors.

The awards judge, Sue Elliott, Chair of the wellington Sculpture Trust, announced the winners at the stating that the calibre of the entrants was exceptionally high.

Amongst the fierce competition, the Premier Award of $15,000 was awarded to Auckland duo Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole with their woollen crochet artworks ‘Black Wheku Hinapouri’ and ‘White Wheku Pūrangiaho’.

“The work engages and is beautifully crafted and provides a small window into Te Ao Māori,’ said Elliott. “The cosiness of the wool craft of crochet holds your hands, making the exploration both meaningful and joyous.”

Four Highly Commended Awards of $1,000 were awarded to:

  1. ‘Structure’, cast glass by Emma Camden from Whanganui
  2. ‘Untitled’, Scagliola and mixed media by Katherine Rutecki from Auckland
  3. ‘Standing Structure’, cow bone and resin by Sam Kelly from New Plymouth
  4. ‘Breaking Through the Glass Ceiling: Tail of the Taniwha’, Tōtara and mixed media by Zena Elliott from Hamilton.

‘Verge’, a concrete and glass sculpture by Ben Young from Mount Maunganui garnered the most votes, winning him the $2,000 Sculpture Awards People’s Choice Award.

Ben Young's Verge (Photo supplied)
Also announced were the winners of the inaugural $1,000 Hyundai Emerging Artist Awards, judged by Sue Elliott and Wellington artist Jane Blackmore.

  1. Wilkie Proudfoot from Scots College – Premier Award winner
  2. Sean Ezekiel De Ocampo from Bishop Viard College
  3. Bladon Roe from Onslow College
  4. Eser Armstrong from Onslow College
  5. Alice Brunt from Queen Margaret’s College
  6. Luca Giera from St Patrick's College - Kilbirnie

And the annual $2,000 People’s Choice Awards, sponsored by Brendan Foot Supersite, was won by Leonie Sharp from Whanganui for ‘Sacred Peaks’, a stunning creation of feathers in the shape of Mount Taranaki.

All the artworks were exhibited at the annual NZ Art Show, TSB Arena Wellington from Friday May 31st until Sunday June 2nd.

