Theme For Matariki 2024 Announced - ‘Matariki Heri Kai’

"Matariki Heri Kai - The feast of Matariki is the theme for Matariki 2024," announced Chief Advisor Mātauranga Matariki, Professor Rangi Mātāmua.

Matariki Heri Kai comes from the Māori proverb ‘Matariki whetū heri kai’ meaning ‘Matariki, the bringer of food’.

"Matariki Heri Kai is a proverb that speaks to the association between the appearance of Matariki and the bounty of the impending season," says Professor Rangi Mātāmua.

"The different stars in the Matariki cluster have an association to the various domains from where we source our food, in particular: gardens (Tupuānuku), forests (Tupuārangi), fresh water (Waitī) and ocean (Waitā). This connection encourages us to consider our role in protecting and caring for these ecosystems.

"Building on last year’s theme ‘Matariki kāinga hokia’ we encourage people to view Matariki as a time to journey home, spend time with whānau and friends, and enjoy feasting on fresh, locally sourced produce," says Professor Rangi Mātāmua.

Tumu Whakarae Secretary for Culture and Heritage, Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, says Matariki is all about bringing people together, and this year’s theme will help guide celebrations across the country.

"Matariki is for all people in Aotearoa New Zealand, and a wonderful time to connect come together to reflect, celebrate and share kai," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

" Research from last year proves that Matariki is inclusive and for everyone to take part in. More than two thirds (68%) of New Zealanders think that Matariki brings people and communities together.

"This year we are celebrating our food producers, our food suppliers, our wonderful culinary culture and the environments our food comes from.

"Whether the food is from our farms, our oceans or our gardens, I encourage you to experience Matariki on 28 June with kai. Reach out to your community, your whānau, and your friends to share kai, however you wish to come together," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

Notes:

Most New Zealanders (87%) are aware of Matariki and more than half (57%) understand what it is and why we celebrate it in Aotearoa New Zealand.

For many New Zealanders, Matariki is about connection and national identity:

- 2 in 3 (66%) think Matariki is for all New Zealanders

- 72% see it as an opportunity to connect with Māori culture

- 68% think it brings people and communities together

- 65% see it as an opportunity for intergenerational story telling and knowledge sharing

- 55% feel Matariki encourages people to do something to connect with the natural environment

6 in 10 New Zealanders celebrated Matariki in 2023, and while the ways of celebrating varied, getting together with friends and whānau for kai and going outside to view the Matariki star cluster were the most popular activities.

The Matariki public holiday also encouraged various activities over the long weekend for 64% of New Zealanders from spending time with friends and whānau, going out for a meal or drink, attending an event, festival, or concert (Matariki and non Matariki specific), to shopping, day trips, and getting away for the long weekend.

Further Matariki insights are available in the New Zealanders' engagement with Matariki report 2023 on the Manatū Taonga website: https://www.mch.govt.nz/publications/new-zealanders-engagement-matariki-report-2023

© Scoop Media

