Dead End Derby Death Stars Triumph In Headline Game At Southern Smashup Roller Derby

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 4:49 am
Press Release: Dead End Derby

3 Dead End Derby jammer 'Feral Whero' skates past the Smashstars defence line
Photo: Craig Crew

Local Team Dominates Headline Game At Day Long Roller Derby Tournament

June 3, 2024, Christchurch, New Zealand

Local roller derby team, the Dead End Derby Death Stars secured a decisive victory in the headline game at the Southern Smashup Roller Derby 2024, held on June 2 at Cowles Stadium. The Death Stars faced off against the tournament invitational team, the Smashstars, which comprised some of the best skaters in the tournament. The final score was an impressive 216 - 94 in favour of the Death Stars.

Earlier in the day, the event saw 40 skaters from across New Zealand participate in 'Smash-up' games. These mixed teams were formed and named on the day, providing an exciting and unpredictable showcase of roller derby talent.

The event also featured a junior exhibition game before the headline match. Local Christchurch juniors, alongside young skaters from all over New Zealand, participated in this game following their weekend Team New Zealand Juniors training camp.

The Southern Smashup Roller Derby 2024 highlighted the vibrant and growing roller derby community in New Zealand, showcasing talent across all ages and skill levels. The Dead End Derby Death Stars' victory was a fitting culmination of the event, solidifying their reputation as one of New Zealand's premier roller derby teams.

