Thom Yorke: Everything - Radiohead Frontman Announces New Zealand Tour, October 2024

Renowned British musician, visual artist and composer, THOM YORKE announces a series of international solo dates this October/November, beginning in Aotearoa on October 23. Having last visited our shores in 2012 [with Radiohead], this will be Yorke’s first ever solo tour of his enduring career offering a unique perspective on his vast body of work.

The evening’s performance will draw from material spanning his musical career, from Radiohead through his various solo and soundtrack projects, to his most recent work with The Smile.

Thom Yorke performs in Christchurch at the Wolfbrook Arena on Wednesday, October 23 followed by a show at Auckland’s Spark Arena, Friday October 25.

General public tickets will go on sale at 11am Monday, June 10 through ticketmaster.co.nz for Auckland, and ticketek.co.nz for Christchurch.

Yorke is best known as lead singer and songwriter of seminal band Radiohead, since their formation the group has released 9 albums, selling in excess of 30 million albums. Radiohead have been awarded several Grammy and Ivor Novello Awards and their critically acclaimed music is widely regarded as some of the most celebrated and influential work of recent decades. As a result, the band has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and their 1997 landmark album ‘OK Computer’ is preserved in the US Library of Congress.

Away from Radiohead, Yorke has released three solo studio albums ‘The Eraser’ (2006), ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ (2014) and Anima (2019).

Further, Yorke collaborated with producer Nigel Godrich, Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ bassist Flea, Joey Waronker and Mauro Refosco, to perform and release new music, as part of the group Atoms for Peace. Atoms for Peace released the studio album, ‘Amok' in 2013.

Yorke has contributed music for film and theatre projects, including composing the soundtrack to Luca Guadagnino’s remake of the cult classic film ‘Suspiria’ (2017). Last month saw the release of the original score for the Italian film Confidenza, directed by Daniele Luchetti. Along with Radiohead and Hans Zimmer, Yorke composed music for the BBC’s Blue Planet II series, and he contributed original music to Edward Norton’s directorial debut, Motherless Brooklyn and to the final season of hit TV drama Peaky Blinders.

Most recently, he has collaborated with fellow Radiohead band member, Jonny Greenwood and drummer, percussionist and producer, Tom Skinner to form The Smile. They have released two studio albums so far, ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ (2022) and ‘Wall Of Eyes’ (2024).

Thom Yorke is undoubtedly one of the most influential singer/songwriters of the last 30 years and continues to be a creative force. With the members of Radiohead, Yorke revolutionised ‘90’s alternative culture with their inventive and uncompromising sound and powerful live performance.

This is a rare, once in a decade opportunity to experience Thom Yorke: Everything in an unparalleled evening of music.

THOM YORKE: EVERYTHING

CHRISTCHURCH, WOLFBROOK ARENA – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 - ticketek.co.nz

AUCKLAND, SPARK ARENA – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25 - ticketmaster.co.nz

Fanclub pre-sale: 11am Thursday, June 6 - 10am Friday, June 7

Ticketmaster/Ticketek pre-sale: 11am Friday, June 7 – 10am Monday, June 10

General Public on-sale: 11am Monday, June 10

© Scoop Media

