New Zealand Has A New Scrabble Champ

Wellington player Howard Warner has become New Zealand’s 44th Scrabble Champion. After a thrilling weekend Howard won 16 of his 22 games to fend off a strong field of experienced international players.

This is Warner’s 12th national title and adds to his 13 New Zealand Masters titles. He also has an impressive international Scrabble record, winning the World Seniors Championship three times (in 2014, 2015 and 2020) and the European Open (in 2014).

Howard has been playing Scrabble for over 30 years and has competed in twelve World Championships in all parts of the globe.

“I am winding down nowadays on the international scene, hoping to pass on the baton to our younger, fresher players,” Warner says.

“In New Zealand, we’re currently experiencing a small surge in interest from youth players. And I’d really like to see that growing.”

The tournament attracted 63 players from all parts of New Zealand and of all ages including 11-year-old Mahue T-Pole and 14-year-old Cooper Ashley from Auckland. Wellington Scrabble Club took out the team prize.

Winners by grade are as follows:

GRADE A Howard Warner (Wellington)

GRADE B Anderina McLean (Whanganui)

GRADE C Vicky Robertson (Wellington)

GRADE D Nola Borrell (Lower Hutt)

GRADE E Sue Hensley (Dunedin)

For the full results of the National Championship or to find out more about New Zealand Scrabble and where you can join a club go to: https:scrabble.org.nz

