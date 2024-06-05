Music Production Mentoring Programme

Following the success of their ĀMIO Mentoring pilot programme, the Music Producers Guild NZ (MPGNZ), presents ĀMIO Regions - online mentoring designed to reach those in the regions, outside the main centres.

Intended to reach the wider music production sector and support producers and engineers who traditionally have less access to one on one assistance, Full MPG Members across the motu can request a 30 minute online mentoring session with one of our selected mentors.

Mentoring Sessions can be requested here.

About Our Mentors

With an endless number of hits, accolades and successes over the past two decades, Devin Abrams is undoubtedly one of Aoteroa’s most versatile and accomplished musicians and producers. Alongside his past work with Shapeshifter, Abrams has released a number of critically acclaimed albums under his solo project alias, Pacific Heights. Devin has worked with Drax Project from 2015 to 2019 including their smash hits ‘Woke Up Late’ and ‘Catching Feelings’. He’s also worked with Six60, Stan Walker, and Fat Freddy’s Drop’s Dallas Tamaira.

Chris Chetland of Kog has been mixing and mastering for over 25 years, and in that time been a finalist for Best Engineer at the NZ Music Awards/AMAs twice. He’s mixed for the likes of Scribe (the Crusader Album 5x Platinum), Rei, Pieter T, Chong-Nee, SWIDT, Hollie Smith, Rob Ruha and a swathe of Electronic Dance and Pop acts. In 2021 he was a co-finalist with Maisey Rika and Rei for the Silver Scrolls for Hiwa-i-te-rangi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Huia Hamon has been producing and releasing music for over 15 years. A co-manager of Kog Studio and Kog/Chief (Label) she is also an active touring Musician, Producer, Publicist, Voice-Over artist, Engineer and global indigenous music networker. As an award-winning producer and musician, she is able to give advice about a number of Music Industry areas including - Artist Development, Music Production and Producing, Practical guidelines for release, Tour management, Publicity and Independent Music Label hacks. She is also involved in mentoring for non-binary/femme and rangatahi and te reo Māori music.

Rei is a multi-award winning bi-lingual [te reo Māori and English] producer, writer and artist from Pōneke, based in Tāmaki Makaurau. He has been a finalist for the APRA Silver Scrolls (co-writing and producing Hiwa-i-te-rangi with Maisey Rika), and co-written with the likes of Drax Project, Maimoa, Pieter T and many more. He primarily specialises in Urban and Electronic Music and anything future focused. With over 10 million streams, 6 Māori music awards, 4 NZ Music award nominations and multiple radio hits. He has also produced for the likes of Maimoa, Maisey Rika, Huia, and Cee Blu. Rei is also a festival favourite in NZ, having played at One Love, RnV, Soundsplash, Homegrown and Splore.

Composer, producer, songwriter, instrumentalist, Age Pryor has been working in the New Zealand music industry for over 25 years. Age has been a central player in many high profile collaborative projects including Fly My Pretties, Congress of Animals, The Woolshed Sessions and the Wellington International Ukulele Orchestra. His music has appeared in numerous film, television and theatre soundtracks. As well as producing his own original work, Age undertakes regular work as a session player and as producer for solo artists, bands and commercial clients.

© Scoop Media

