Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction Announces Helen Kerridge As Feature Artist For 2024

Fine wine and art - two of the best ways to reflect the magic of Hawke’s Bay, and the perfect pairing for one of the region’s favourite events.

The Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is thrilled to announce Helen Kerridge as this year’s feature artist. Alongside 39 incredible and unique wine lots, donated by Hawke’s Bay’s top winemakers, an exclusive piece of art created by Helen specifically for the event will feature in this year’s auction.

General Manager, Samantha Kershaw shared her enthusiasm for how the 2024 auction is taking shape.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have Helen’s involvement. She’s an immense local talent, and we think there’ll be plenty of interest in the beautiful artwork she has created. This is just the first of a number of big announcements we have for this year’s event. It’s a good feeling to finally be able to start sharing the excitement we’ve felt building for months now about some pretty special features in this year’s auction” said Samantha.

Helen’s forty year career spans across work as an artist, photographic retoucher, illustrator, and arts tutor. Her work, known for its meticulous precision and deep symbolism, has been featured in both private and public collections throughout New Zealand.

Painting in both acrylics and oils, Helen is well known for her photo-realism work. She also creates imaginative still life pieces inspired by the Old Dutch Masters, featuring Kereru feasting on tables laden with produce

Helen described being asked to contribute to the auction as an exciting opportunity to give back.

“It’s an honour to be included in such an iconic event. I admire the work of so many of the Hawke’s Bay artists who have featured in the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction over the years. And I’m so glad to be supporting Cranford Hospice. To create art that can contribute to such a meaningful cause is incredibly fulfilling” she said.

The unveiling of the exclusive artwork will take place at Muse Gallery on 10th July. Guests will get a first glimpse before it is showcased at venues around Hawke’s Bay ahead of the auction. Muse gallery owner, Kaye McGarva is excited about the Committee’s selection of artist for this year.

“When the organising committee sought my advice on a local artist to approach for the auction, Helen immediately sprung to mind. Her profile is rapidly growing, both locally and across the country. Her first exhibition with Muse in October last year was a huge success. We have another exhibition planned at the end of September which we expect will create even more buzz.” she said.

Every dollar raised at the Hawkes Bay Wine Auction is donated to Cranford Hospice, supporting the work they do to deliver palliative care services at no cost to patients, family and whānau throughout the region.

Tickets sales and lot details for the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction will be released on Monday 8th July. For information about the event, visit www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz.

