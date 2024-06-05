Luke Graham's Sharko To Premiere At Doc Edge Festival

Photo/Supplied

Luke Graham’s feature documentary SHARKO is to have its world premiere at the prestigious Doc Edge Festival.

SHARKO is a feature documentary about enigmatic New Zealand Rugby League legend Mark “SHARKO” Graham, and his filmmaker son, Luke. In his prime, Mark was the best rugby league player in the world. Known for his size, speed, skill and toughness, he was a predator in a sea of sharks. Mark changed the sport and carried his teams and country to the doorstep of greatness, while remaining a mystery to his biggest fan, his son.

Luke tells the story through the in-depth lens and skewed perspective revealing a shared personal history scarred by pain and loss. As he learns more about his father’s past, both the hardships and the glory, he comes to a realisation about the man he idolised above all else.

“We are honoured to be premiering SHARKO in the country where our stories started and to be part of the esteemed Doc Edge Festival is quite an honour for everyone who has been part of the documentary’s journey. Our world premiere screening is going to be thrilling and a little scary for all of us“ said Luke Graham.

In its 19th year, the Doc Edge Festival is one of the most prestigious documentary film festivals worldwide, who’s kaupapa is to celebrate, support, and showcase ground-breaking documentaries. As one of the few Academy Awards® qualifying festivals for feature and short documentaries, they strive to select world and international premieres that are eligible for Academy Awards® contention. They take pride in being one of the leading film festivals in the Pacific and are particularly interested in supporting filmmakers with Pacific content and subjects.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are excited to bring home the world premiere of SHARKO, the story of Kiwi ruby league legend Mark Graham told through the lens of his son, Luke Graham, a deeply personal and moving story,” said Rachael Penman Festival Producer, Doc Edge.

SHARKO will have its world premiere on Thursday 27 June at Lumiere Cinemas followed by an encore screening on the 29 June at Alice Cinema both in Christchurch, which Luke Graham will be in attendance for Q&A’s. Screenings will also take place on 8 July at The Capitol Cinema in Auckland and The Roxy Cinema in Wellington, and online in the Doc Edge Virtual Cinema from 15 July – 31 July. To access tickets and learn more about the screenings: https://docedge.nz/films/sharko/

SHARKO’s Australian premiere, theatrical release and more exciting news to be announced soon.

SHARKO is written, directed and produced by Luke Graham (Broke), and produced by Jonathan Page (H is for Happiness) and Kylie Pascoe (The Art of Incarceration). Executive Producer is Jonathan Shteinman (Brabham). SHARKO has received principal production funding from Screen Australia and is developed and produced with investment from Gladstone Regional Council, Regional Arts Australia, Regional Arts Fund, Capricorn Film Festival and Screen Queensland.

Website: https://www.sharkofilm.com/

© Scoop Media

