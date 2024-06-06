Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Sarah Millican New Zealand Tour 2024

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 4:07 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Award-winning comedian and writer Sarah Millican announces her all new New Zealand tour in 2025.

When Sarah Millican was a bairn, she wouldn’t say boo to a goose. Quiet at school, not many friends, no boobs til she was 16!

Now? NOW she is loud, with good friends, a cracking rack and goose booing all over the shop.

In Late Bloomer, Sarah’s brand-new stand-up show, she explores how one became the other. Plus, lots of stuff about dinners and lady gardens. Come along, laugh at her, with her, beside her.

Sarah is one the UK’s and, in recent years, the world’s most well-loved touring comedians. Her most previous tour Bobby Dazzler was seen by over 355,000 people around the globe. A hard-working live performer Sarah has toured with six live shows since 2010, which in total, have been seen by more than 1.3 million people.

Away from her live work Sarah is known for hosting three series of her critically acclaimed BBC2 series The Sarah Millican Television Programme, for which she received two BAFTA nominations and is a familiar face on primetime shows such as QI, Live at the Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance as well as Series 14 of Taskmaster.
 

“The comic laureate of unglamorous-but-glorious womanhood”
The Guardian


Sarah is a Sunday Times bestselling author with her debut book, How To Be Champion, and in 2016 founded the Standard Issue podcast - a smart, funny magazine-style show made for women by women. In November 2019 she launched her own YouTube channel which has amassed 500,000 subscribers and over 66 million views.
 

“This is why she is one of the most successful comedians in the country”
The Times

