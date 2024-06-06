Lime Cordiale Announce New Album + Release Single

After much anticipation, Lime Cordiale announce the release of their upcoming third album, ENOUGH OF THE SWEET TALK. Hitting streets on July 26, the news comes along with a fresh and playful new single and video ‘Cold Treatment’.

Speaking about the album the band say: “ENOUGH OF THE SWEET TALK is structured as though it’s taking us through the course of a relationship in chronological order. The innocent early days, the learning, the love, the doubt, the conflict and the realisation of loss.”

Coming together in parts around the world and over years, the album will feature already released singles ‘The Big Reveal; Ou L'Hypocrite’, ‘Pedestal’, ‘Imposter Syndrome’, ‘Colin’, ‘Country Club’, and ‘Facts Of Life’ as well as another six tracks.

The album news arrives fresh on the heels of the band announcing a mammoth album tour for October. Playing their biggest rooms to date, Lime Cordiale’s ENOUGH OF THE SWEET TALK Tour will kick off in Perth on October 3 before heading through arenas in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, wrapping up in Brisbane on October 13.

The band then heads over to New Zealand for shows in Dunedin (Wednesday October 16), Christchurch (Thursday October 17), Wellington (Saturday October 19) and Auckland (Sunday October 20).

In 2023 the band branched out with the release of their own carbon neutral beer Largo, landed four spots in the triple j Hottest 100, completed a regional Australian tour, and were awarded a Rolling Stone Reader’s Choice Award.

Over the course of their career the band have been nominated for multiple ARIA Awards, completed multiple Australian and international headline tours – including a number of runs across New Zealand - alongside numerous festival sets at the likes of Groovin’ The Moo, Falls Festival and many more.

They have released two albums, 14 STEPS TO A BETTER YOU and PERMANENT VACATION, and CoRDI ELBA, their acclaimed collaboration with actor/musician/DJ and record label boss Idris Elba.

Lime Cordiale has amassed over 500 million streams on Spotify, 40 million Apple Music streams, with YouTube views exceeding 30 million. Their infectious performances and genuine, generous interactions with their fans have made them one of Australia’s most in demand acts, playing to wildly enthusiastic crowds across Australia and overseas.

