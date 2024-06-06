Jamie xx Releases 'Treat Each Other Right' + Announces Album In Waves

Nine years on from the release of his GRAMMY, BRIT, Ivor Novello and Mercury Music Prize-nominated debut album In Colour, London musician, DJ and producer Jamie xx announces his long-awaited second album. Titled In Waves, the album will be released on 20th September 2024 via Young.

Across 12 tracks including 'Baddy On The Floor', his joyous summer collaboration with club culture icon Honey Dijon, Jamie xx replicates the emotional crescendos and thrilling volatility of an almost mystical night out and features further collaborations with Robyn, The Avalanches, Kelsey Lu, John Glacier and Panda Bear, Oona Doherty and his The xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim. Created over a four year period ushered in by his much-loved 2020 Essential Mix and peppered with periods of self-reflection, a global pandemic, the blinking reemergence into the strobe light, producing Oliver Sims’ debut solo album, and a newly discovered love of surfing as escapism, it’s an album that's on course to eclipse the heights of its globally acclaimed predecessor.

To celebrate the news, Jamie xx today releases the riotous new single 'Treat Each Other Right'. A muscular breakbeat anthem-meets-futuristic soul burner, it's a track that, like all the music on the album, has been road tested during Jamie xx DJ sets over the past few years, with Jamie carefully gauging crowd reactions and further refining the propulsion.

Most recently, Jamie previewed the album across his already-legendary The Floor residency which took place at South East London's Venue MOT from 16-25 May. The series of intimate, 300-capacity events saw him perform at ten consecutive parties alongside a secret, personally-curated lineup of collaborators and friends who weren't announced

until the night itself. The bespoke club space was graced by the likes of 2ManyDJs, Cooly G, Romy, Charli XCX and George Daniel, MJ Cole, Daphni, Nick Léon, DJ Python, Jockstrap, Doc Scott, John Glacier and more for ten nights of exclusive new music, secret appearances, one-off back-to-backs, and midweek and weekend hedonism.

Speaking about In Waves, Jamie xx says:

“My new album, In Waves will be out on September 20th. I am so unbelievably happy. It’s been a while… and a lot has happened in that time. Ups and downs, growing up, figuring stuff out and then forgetting it all many times over. Life changing events and world changing events. These waves that we have all experienced together and alone. I wanted to make something fun, joyful and introspective all at once. The best moments on a dance floor are usually that for me. I can’t wait to share it with you Love Jamie xx”

For 'Treat Other Right', Jamie has teamed up with photographer and filmmaker Rosie Marks. In contrast to the album artwork’s warped monochrome minimalism, the video is a piece of vivid maximalism capturing a scene of lurid hedonism in all its grotesque glory.

