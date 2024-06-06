Aotea Square Ice Rink Is Back!

Photo/Supplied

Auckland’s coolest winter experience, the Aotea Square Ice Rink, will return to the city centre this month with more fun than ever before.

Opening Matariki weekend on Friday 28 June in Auckland’s Aotea Square, the pop up ice rink will not only offer the thrill of skating in the middle of New Zealand’s biggest city but, for the very first time, visitors will be able to try their hand at the Olympic sport of curling.

There will be a fantastic two-lane, 12-metre long curling rink, perfect for beginners and pros and great for friends, family and team building, pitting two teams of four against each other for 25 minutes of entertainment.

On top of this, there’ll be specially themed party nights like Student Wednesdays, Skate & Date Night Thursdays with romantic music and lighting, and Groovy Fridays featuring the coolest beats spun by a DJ from a booth on the ice. The rink will also feature a stunning lighting installation that will leave you feeling like you're skating underneath the magical starlit winter’s night.

The Aotea Square Ice Rink has returned 11 times in the past 12 years and has hosted a quarter of a million skaters since 2012. It will kick off this year with an opening night Matariki celebration featuring a DJ spinning Kiwiana hits.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or a fresh beginner, there’s plenty of fun to be had. So, strap on your skates and prepare to slide into winter at the Aotea Square Ice Rink from Friday 28 June, to Sunday 11 August!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For more information visit paradiceevents.co.nz. The Aotea Square Ice Rink official accommodation provider is Four Points by Sheraton, Auckland.

Notes:

How big it is?

30 x 15 meters and the curling rink is 12 x 3 meters

What’s the process for laying the ice and what goes into creating it?

Firstly, the deck is built, insulation is laid down and topped with 6-metre-long aluminium panels. A chiller is installed, and water is added as the final layer and frozen.

How many pairs of skates you have?

Approx 400 pairs

Beginner’s guide to curling, i.e., what is it and what are the rules?

Curling is a team sport played on ice where players slide stones towards a target area called the house. Curling is one of the oldest team sports around with origins in 16th century Scotland. The main goal is to slide your team's stones closer to the centre of the “house” than your opponent's stones, using brooms and brushes to control its speed and direction.

What’s on

Student Nights

Wednesday nights, 7pm – 10pm

Discounted price of $19

Skate and Date Nights

Thursday nights, 7pm -10pm

Skate under the stunning lighting installation, skate to the romantic tunes etc

DJ on Ice

Friday nights

7pm – 10pm

Live DJ on ice playing the latest tunes etc

Opening Hours:

10 am – 11 pm Friday and Saturday

10 am – 10 pm Sunday to Thursday

Prices

Skating:

Adults (13 years and over) $26

Children (12 years and under) $21

Pre-schoolers (3- and 4-year-olds) $13

Family pass $69

Student Night Wednesday 7pm – 10pm (Student ID required) $19.

Curling prices

Per person (minimum of 2) $21

Mon-Thurs evening 5-10 pm $15

*Please note that skaters and spectators assume all risks and danger of personal injury from or related to admission to the Aotea Square Ice Rink.

Risk Disclosure

Please bear in mind that ice skating is an extreme sport which can result in harm or injury. The risks and hazards include, but are not limited to tripping, falling, collisions and cold exposure. By participating in the activities offered by the Aotea Square Ice Rink you acknowledge these risks could result in injury and you skate at your own risk.

Keep Yourself Safe

We recommend you wear a helmet. Skaters aged 6 years and under must wear a helmet. We encourage wearing of gloves and appropriate clothing. Please follow our rink rules and the advice of staff.

© Scoop Media

