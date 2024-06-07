Peggy Gou Delivers Debut Album 'I Hear You'

Seoul-born, globally celebrated electronic artist and DJ, Peggy Gou, releases her highly-anticipated debut album, I Hear You, via XL Recordings. Renowned both in underground circles and on the global stage, she solidifies her reputation with this ten-track album, the result of years of dedicated work and unwavering commitment.

I Hear You features Gou's distinctive blend of electronic sounds and '90s house music influences, showcasing her evolution as an artist. The album includes her 2023 chart-topping global hit '(It Goes Like) Nanana,' her collaboration with Lenny Kravitz, 'I Believe in Love Again,' and the festival anthem '1+1=11'.

In Peggy Gou's own words, "I Hear You is more than just my debut album. It embodies countless hours of dedication in my journey to create something timeless and is a testament to the power of listening, to ourselves and to each other."

2024 is already shaping up to be a landmark year for Gou. She has graced the covers of prestigious publications such as Billboard (US), Vogue Germany, Vogue Netherlands and L’Officiel Italia in the lead-up to her album release. Following a triumphant 2023, where she performed to over a million fans, Gou's 2024 live schedule promises even greater heights. Highlights include high-profile festival appearances at Glastonbury, Coachella, and Primavera, culminating in her largest headline show to date at London’s Gunnersbury Park.

Peggy Gou's I Hear You is set to be one of the defining releases of the year, embodying the spirit of connection and timeless artistry that she is renowned for.

About Peggy Gou:

Peggy Gou is uniquely revered as both underground icon and global sensation, sticking by her own unwavering vision to become one of the most in-demand electronic musicians and DJs in the world. Having performed to over a million people worldwide in 2023, the self-managed South Korean-born, Berlin-based producer and artist has blazed her own trail as the first Korean DJ to play Berghain, the first female DJ to headline Ushuaïa Ibiza’s closing party and the first woman in over 20 years to appear within the Top 10 of DJ Mag’s annual Top 100 list.

Since 2016, she’s forged a singular blend of club music that’s as forward-thinking as it is nostalgic, finding her global breakthrough with 2018’s Once EP, which birthed hits like “It Makes You Forget (Itgehane),” and “Han Jan.” An essential tastemaker, she runs her music and design label Gudu, through which she issued her 2019 critically acclaimed Moment EP, designs her acclaimed Peggy Goods fashion line, and sold out her own London Pleasure Gardens festival for four consecutive years. 2024 will see her biggest ever headline London show when she performs to 25,000 people in Gunnersbury Park in August.

She’s collaborated with everyone from house legend Maurice Fulton (2020’s “Jigoo”) to South Korean counterculture hero OHHYUK (2021’s “Nabi”), and was enlisted for a 2022 remix of Kylie Minogue’s iconic “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” Referred to as “coolest DJ in the world” by Rolling Stone, Gou has graced the cover of Vogue Germany, Vanity Fair Italia, GQ Middle East and Korea, Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia, and others, while boasting collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Mont Blanc and Samsung to name just a few.

She made 2023’s international song of the summer with “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” which topped singles charts in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Greece, as well as the Billboard Dance Airplay chart. The balmy club hit appears on her highly anticipated debut album I Hear You, which arrives in June on XL Recordings. Also featuring her Lenny Kravitz collaboration “I Believe in Love Again,” the LP sees Gou boldly claiming her voice through the kaleidoscopic lens of ‘90s house music.

