Craigs Investment Partners Supports Up-and-coming Young Golfer Following New Zealand Open Event

He’s a winner - Monty Brown with his new golf clubs presented by Paul Gardner, Craigs Investment Partners Adviser and Alan Rose, Wanaka Golf Club. Photo/Supplied

A Wanaka schoolboy golfer who lost out on a major prize by mere millimetres during this year’s New Zealand Open has seen his sportsmanship rewarded in a different way.

Sixteen-year-old Monty Brown, a student at Mount Aspiring College, visited the Open on Saturday March 3 and decided to ‘have a go’ at the Craigs Investment Partners’ Closest To The Pin charity fundraiser.

Spectators had a shot at winning $5,000 each day by competing in the competition, with money raised going to Queenstown’s Wakatipu Community Foundation.

Monty’s shot was just 830mm from the pin all day, until someone else beat him to the prize in the last ten minutes.

His sportsmanship and grace in admitting defeat won the hearts of the local Craigs Queenstown who later decided to support Monty’s endeavours by sponsoring a new set of golf clubs.

Craigs Investment Partner adviser Paul Gardner approached golf supplier Ping through the local Wanaka Golf Club and they agreed to join forces with Craigs in presenting Monty with a one-time prize - a set of Ping clubs to the value of $5,000.

“Craigs Investment Partners are proud to be involved with the New Zealand Open Tournament and to leverage golf for good,” says Paul.

“Through the two initiatives Closest to Pin and Birdies for Charity we raised $25,000 for two well-deserving charities, CureKids and the Wakatipu Community Foundation, which is a fantastic result.

“Craigs also wants to recognise up and coming young kiwi golfers in their journey to the top, and supporting Monty is one way we can do this given his achievement and attitude on the day.”

Monty says he was surprised and delighted to receive the clubs.

“I’m blown away by the generosity of the team at Craigs, Wanaka GC and Ping in gifting a fantastic set of clubs.”

“When I received my new clubs I immediately went off to play a round, and I’ve been practicing in the living room too.”

With a previous putting competition win, and a great attitude Monty is proving to be a promising young golfer under guidance from coaches Kyle and Alan of Wanaka Golf Club and Alan Rose Golf.

“I’ve been playing for two years, and I really want to get my handicap down to single figures so this will help me get there. A big thanks to Craigs Investment Partners, Wanaka Golf Club and Ping for the support.”

