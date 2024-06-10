Advice From Previous Winners Ahead Of $50m Powerball Must Be Won Draw

People across Aotearoa will be dreaming of what it might feel like to take home New Zealand’s largest Powerball jackpot in tomorrow’s $50 million Powerball Must Be Won draw.

If won by a single ticket, the jaw-dropping jackpot will be the largest prize ever won in Lotto NZ history, and a few of our previous big winners have some sage advice for New Zealand’s newest multi-millionaire.

Two people who know exactly what it feels like to win big, are the Auckland and Hawke’s Bay winners of February 2020’s historic $50 million Must Be Won. The pair shared the jackpot, taking home $25.1 million each.

Their advice is to tell only those few people who are closest to you and get professional financial advice following a big win, but they also say having some fun is important.

“Keep your circle small, but definitely share the news with someone, you will need the support of at least one other person to get you through those first weeks.

“For me, that was so important, it gave me people to talk to and bounce ideas off while I got my head around the whole thing,” said the Auckland winner.

“My advice for future winners would be to get some good advice from people you can trust, like financial advisors and lawyers,” the Hawke’s Bay winner added.

“But also have some fun and do things that you may not have been able to do before your win. It could be something you’ve always wanted to buy but have never been able to afford or even just having an extra meal out with your friends and family,” she said.

A couple from the Hibiscus Coast who currently hold the top spot for winning Lotto NZ’s largest prize, after scoring themselves $44.06 million in 2016, shared that eating and sleeping should be a winner’s top priority in those early days following a win.

“First of all, don’t have a heart attack! That’s the most important thing to remember,” they laughed.

“But seriously, my best piece of advice is to remember to eat and sleep in the first two weeks. It’s the little things like that that are easy to forget in the early days after a big win.

“Finally, the best thing we did was get good financial advice. Make sure they’re on the same wavelength as you and go into the conversation with a good idea of what you want to do long-term.”

The $50 million Powerball prize must be won on Saturday night, so one or more lucky New Zealanders are guaranteed to win big.

Lotto NZ is expecting ticket sales to ramp up through Friday and Saturday and so is encouraging customers to get in early if they want to be in the draw.

“This is a lifechanging amount of money and we know people all over the motu will be dreaming about what they would do if they won $50 million with Powerball this weekend,” says Lucy Fullarton, Lotto NZ’s Head of Corporate Communications.

“Stores will be busy from mid-afternoon on Saturday and lots of people will also be jumping online to grab their ticket from around 6.30pm through to when sales close at 7.30pm. Our advice to anyone wanting to buy a ticket is to get in early and avoid the rush.”

Fullarton also emphasised that Lotto NZ games are just for fun and are not an investment.

“We know that Powerball Must Be Won draws are exciting, but we always remind our customers that it only takes one ticket to win – so only spend what you can afford out of your entertainment budget – you can pick up a Powerball ticket for only $6,” Fullarton says.

Five top tips from past Lotto NZ winners:

Take your time deciding what to do next. Don’t make any big decisions – like leaving your job or making expensive purchases – until you’ve had a chance to work out what you really want to do with your winnings.

Think carefully about who you tell about your big win. Remember that once you tell somebody, you can’t un-tell them.

Take a small amount of the prize to spend on something special, and put the rest in an interest-earning savings account for at least three months. This gives you plenty of time to let the reality of your win sink in.

Get professional financial advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial advisors are experts in helping people manage their money and can help winners manage their unexpected windfall and set themselves up for the future.

Have fun! Winning Powerball is an incredible time in a winner’s life, so take some time to enjoy the experience.

Top 10 Largest Prizes in Lotto NZ history (won by a single ticket):

Rank Date Game Prize Store Location 1 2016 Powerball $44.06 million Dairy Flat Food Mart Auckland 2 2021 Powerball $42.2 million Countdown Pokeno Waikato 3 2023 Powerball $37.12 million New World Kāpiti Wellington 4 2009 Big Wednesday $36.1 million Kuripuni Lotto & Post Masterton 5 2023 Powerball $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 6 2013 Powerball $33.1 million One Step Ahead Ponsonby Auckland 7 2017 Powerball $30.25 million Richmond Superette Taupo 8 2024 Powerball $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 9 2010 Powerball $28.7 million Mobil Papakura Auckland 10 2022 Powerball $28.1 million Meg Star Waitakere Auckland

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize (Powerball and Lotto First Division) Store Location 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington

