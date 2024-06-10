Greyhounds At Risk During Today's Silver Collar Race At Auckland Council’s Manukau Sports Bowl

Sunday 9 June 2024

Direct Animal Action is appalled that the Silver Collar Greyhound Race will go ahead today at Auckland Council’s Manukau Sports Bowl despite the Government considering a ban on greyhound racing.

Raced over 779 meters, the Silver Collar Race is twice as long as a typical dog race, significantly increasing chances of injury and death on the track.

Last year, Auckland Council’s Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board decided that the dog racing track would be replaced with an athletics track to better meet the needs of the community.

Direct Animal Action spokesperson Stephanie Koks.says this was a good first step but the local board hasn’t confirmed a date to get rid of the dog track. “Auckland Council and the local board shouldn’t be supporting greyhound racing when a ban may be imminent and the decision has already been made to replace the track.

“We want the dog racing to stop now. The space should be used for events and activities that bring value to the local community, like Polyfest.

“When we asked the local board to do this, they were non-committal.

“While they wait, dogs keep dying. In March, a spate of deaths and injuries prompted a five-week race suspension at the Manukau Sports Bowl. This is unacceptable,” says Ms Koks.

In 2021, the Ministers responsible for Racing and Animal Welfare issued an ultimatum to the industry, signaling that significant improvements must be made or else face closure. The greyhound racing industry remains on notice.

Public sentiment strongly aligns with the call for closure, with a recent independent poll commissioned by SPCA revealing that a staggering 74 per cent of New Zealanders would vote in favor of banning greyhound racing.

Cabinet is expected to decide within the coming weeks if greyhound racing has the social license to continue.

In a show of opposition, Direct Animal Action will protest during the race from 1pm today.

“We seriously hope that no dogs are injured, killed or doped during today's race,” says Ms. Koks.

