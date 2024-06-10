Art Exhibition Blends Ocean Research And Toi Māori

In a unique blend of policy research and contemporary Māori art, a landmark exhibition showcasing Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge project, Tangaroa Ararau, will open its doors next week to redefine marine governance in Aotearoa.

Inspired by traditional Māori knowledge transfer methods, the three-day Uhi Tai exhibition will present Tangaroa Ararau’s research findings through a diverse range of toi Māori (Māori art), encouraging attendees to reimagine an oceans-centric marine governance system that is tikanga-led.

“We want to move the hearts and minds of all New Zealanders to reconsider how we view marine governance and management in Aotearoa,” says lead researcher, Beth Tupara-Katene.

“Uhi Tai is a toi-Māori expression of our research findings and explores the myriad of relationships within Aotearoa New Zealand’s oceans economy, reimagining a marine governance system that places Tangaroa at its heart.”

Curated by Tai and Rina Kerekere of KE Design, the exhibition features both traditional and contemporary works from six Māori artists across a variety of mediums including film, audio, print, paint, sculpture, waiata, weaving, carving, taonga pūoro, and tā moko.

To synthesise the learning, a series of panel discussions and live demonstrations will be presented alongside the exhibition to deepen the understanding of the project’s key themes and provide a platform for wider discussion and interactive learning.

“Uhi Tai refers to the ascending tides of Tangaroa, an often-heard phrase in waiata, karakia, and haka. Uhi Tai symbolises the oncoming tides of new perspectives capturing our diverse and complex relationships with the ocean, washing over the entrenched worldview that shaped Aotearoa's incumbent approach to the ocean so far.”

“Built upon a foundation of tikanga Māori and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Uhi Tai encourages curiosity, and provides space to reimagine our status quo - essentially it is a call to action to reshape our approach to the ocean in a uniquely Aotearoa way.”

The free exhibition will run from 19-21 June and is open daily from 8 am - 4 pm.

About Uhi Tai Exhibition

Uhi Tai is a three-day toi Māori exhibition that disseminates the findings of the Tangaroa Ararau project to reimagine a marine governance regime with the ocean at the heart of decision-making. Drawing inspiration from Māori ways of transferring knowledge, the exhibition presents a dynamic mix of media forms—including video, audio, painting, sculpture, waiata, weaving, carving, taonga pūoro, tā moko, and print media.

Event details

Dates: 19 - 21 June 2024 (8 am - 4 pm daily)

Venue: Wharewaka Function Centre, Wellington Waterfront

Featured Works

Art Exhibits: Curated by Tai and Rina Kerekere of KE Design, the exhibition brings together the works of six Māori artists from across Aotearoa to share their whakaaro and artistic interpretation of an ocean-centric model with Tangaroa at the heart. Featured artists include Tai Kerekere, Rina Kerekere, Erena Koopu, Hiwirori Maynard, Toni Sadlier, Nick Tupara, Tamihana Katene who will be presenting a variety of mixed media works including, paint, sculpture, carving, weaving, and digital media.

Film: The opening of the exhibition will feature the premiere of a short film documentary that cinematically shares the journey and impact of the Tangaroa Ararau project, filmed and directed by Madison Henry of Māui Studios.

Waiata: At the evening function of the exhibition, R&B/Soul trio, the Tuari Brothers, will perform live an exclusive debut of a waiata specially composed for this kaupapa, as well as songs from their debut album ‘Rongo’.

Tāmoko: Live tā moko demonstrations performed by Nick Tupara and Hiwiori Maynard, demonstrating an illustrative connection between pūrākau of the kaitiaki of the moana and contemporary toi Māori.

Taonga puoro: An immersive wānanga that explores the traditional art of taonga pūoro (traditional Māori instruments) and their connection to pūrākau and storytelling.

About Tangaroa Ararau

Tangaroa Ararau is a research project of the Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge delivered by Awatea Consulting and Whaia Legal (in partnership with Te Ohu Kaimoana) that explores the myriad relationships within Aotearoa New Zealand’s oceans and reimagines a governance system that places Tangaroa at its heart. Built upon a foundation of tikanga Māori and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, it aims to reshape our approach to the oceans, in a uniquely Aotearoa way.

