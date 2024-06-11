Fur Patrol Nz Tour 2024 With Special Guest Tom Lark

Banished Music are ecstatic to announce the return of one of Aotearoa’s all time favourite bands, with two very special Fur Patrol shows happening this September.

From the moment their debut EP Starlifter landed in 1998 until their swansong album Local Kid arrived in 2008, Pōneke’s Fur Patrol left an unforgettable legacy behind them. Their debut album Pet rode high in the New Zealand Albums Charts for an astonishing thirty weeks, while the single Lydia knocked Destiny’s Child off the number one spot in the singles chart. Second album Collider was a rocking affair that saw the band taking Australia by storm and earning a reputation as a formidable and unmissable live act.

Now, some twenty years since the arrival of Collider, Julia Deans (guitar, vocals), Andrew Bain (bass), and Simon Braxton (drums) are taking to the road again to remind us how timelessly brilliant their stonking back-catalogue really is. Anyone who caught the band’s shows in 2022 will attest that they have lost none of their potency, power, or live energy, with the Ambient Light blog calling their Napier performance “a barnstorming show”.

Joining the bill in Lyttelton and Auckland will be Aotearoa Music Awards and Taite Music Prize finalist Tom Lark, fresh home from a UK tour and ready to warm up these shows in style.

Don’t miss your chance to hear your favourite Fur Patrol anthems live one more time when the band take to the stage at Lyttelton’s legendary Loons, and invade the newly announced home of rock’n’roll in Tāmaki Makaurau… Double Whammy, plus - just announced - the band will be performing as part of Pōneke’s Great Sounds Great festival, Saturday 31st August!

