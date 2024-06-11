"Dean Lewis" The Epilogue World Tour

Following unprecedented worldwide success, critical acclaim, and sold-out tours, multi-platinum award-winning Australian singer and songwriter Dean Lewis has today announced The Epilogue World Tour – with New Zealand dates in November. The tour will follow the release of his hotly anticipated third album The Epilogue on October 18.

The Epilogue World Tour will hit New Zealand for three shows, kicking off at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on November 10, followed by Christchurch Town Hall on November 14 and finishing in Wellington with a show at the Michael Fowler Centre on November 17.

Tickets go on sale this Friday June 14 at 9am local time. Go to tegvanegmond.com for tour details.

Artist pre-sale begin on Thursday June 13 at 9am local time, until Friday June 14 at 8am local time.

Sign up to the Dean Lewis mailing list, and get pre-sale access here

A TEG Van Egmond pre-sale begins on Thursday June 13 at 9am local time, until Friday June 14 at 8am local time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In announcing ‘The Epilogue’ news, Lewis said, "Reaching this level in my career is beyond anything I ever imagined. It's been my dream all along to perform at venues like these. It’s hard to believe that I started out playing to 100 people in tiny venues, and now I’m headlining places like Rod Laver Arena, Wembley, Ziggo Dome and the Royal Arena. This truly feels like a dream come true. I can't wait for my fans around the world to experience my biggest and best shows yet."

Supporting Lewis is American multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter Daniel Seavey whose music channels the spirit of the late nineties and early-aughts pop and rock from a 22nd century perspective. Seavey recently released his new single ‘The Older You Get’ from his forthcoming debut album, and has five billion global career streams to his name, along with two RIAA platinum-certified singles, five RIAA gold-certified singles, two Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, and three Top 20 singles at Pop Radio.

Lewis last toured New Zealand in March 2023 to perform three shows nationwide as part of his The Future is Bright world tour, following his massive sold out Sad Boi Winter Summer Australasian tour in 2022.

He has just returned to Australia following arena shows in the UK and USA, and continues to write and perform with unmatched vulnerability, vibrancy, and vitality.

Christo Van Egmond, TEG VAN EGMOND’s Managing Director, said, “Joining forces with Dean again for a third time will be one of the year’s highlights. His talent and drive are unstoppable, and to hear new music played live so soon after its release is a big bonus for Aussie fans.”

‘The Epilogue’, Lewis’ third full-length album, represents both the culmination of an incredible journey thus far and a harbinger for where he may go next.

Since his emergence in 2017, Dean Lewis has gathered over 13 billion streams and dozens of multi-platinum, platinum, and gold certifications worldwide.

In between a packed live schedule, he penned music for ‘The Epilogue’ during sessions in a Hollywood Hills house and in Hawaii. Harnessing a renewed state of inspiration, the troubadour tapped into the spirit of his earliest material from a fresh perspective honed by six more years of experience.

On lead single ‘All I Ever Wanted’, the lightly plucked acoustic guitar and soft strings accompany Lewis’ delicate delivery. Emotion bleeds through the cracks in the verses as he practically holds onto the notes of the refrain for dear life, “All I ever wanted was to go back to the days when we were young and made a promise that we’d never change.”

‘The Epilogue’ is the start of the best chapter of Lewis’ story.

DEAN LEWIS THE EPILOGUE WORLD TOUR With special guest Daniel Seavey

AUCKLAND, KIRI TE KANAWA THEATRE

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 10

CHRISTCHURCH, TOWN HALL

THURSDAY 14 NOVEMBER

WELLINGTON, MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 17

Tickets go on sale Friday June 14 at 9am local time. Visit tegvanegmond.com

Artist pre-sale:

Thursday June 13 at 9am local time, until Friday June 14 at 8am local time

TEG Van Egmond pre-sale:

Thursday June 13 at 9am local time, until Friday June 14 at 8am local time

© Scoop Media

