Indie Dance Darlings Barley Passable Release New Collaborative EP: Together

Photo Credit: Roger Stonehouse

An EP a long time in the making. The Together EP is the culmination of 18 months of relationships, sessions and normal life. Barley Passable are proud to release this body of work that pieces together all of the collaborations they’ve had in one place.

The focus single By My Side ft. Amber Rose is dedicated to people you can spend eternity with, and whilst they all were drawing from different experiences in their lives, the love and joy they found spending time with their friends was clearly universal. Keeping in line with the theme, the band tapped Steelin Hearts to play some pedal steel on the track and it quickly became a 2nd feature. Produced and mixed by Kesmar (Lazy Wax), the song is a Sunday cruise reminiscent of French duo Air.

Following this release, the band will head to Europe for 8 weeks of writing and recording their next batch of music, before returning home in August for the to be announced headline shows.

The band have been playing non stop, playing alongside Ninajirachi at the Yours and Owls NYE party in Wollongong and supporting The Moving Stills as well as their own headline show for Great Southern Nights.

Photo Credit: Roger Stonehouse

Always on the hunt for pleasure ,and determined to find it no matter the cost, Barley Passable make music for mood, movement and mayhem. Effortlessly traversing their way between 70s Disco, 80s New Wave, Early 00s Dance and Modern French Pop, Barley Passable are here in a world of rules to let you do what you want, when you want and how you want. Both Kai (guitars and vocals) and Davy (keys and vocals) share production duties, a skill they self learned after they met at Music University and bonded over their struggles in their Jazz studies. Whilst studying is in their past, the musicality and instrumental skill they learned coupled with their own individual musical history is engrained in each and every BP hit. The ability to create detailed groove music for all occasions has led to critical acclaim from Radio, Magazines and Blogs both in their home country of Australia and overseas. A collaborative creative vision drives Barley Passable - with Fashion, Film and Urban Design melding with their music to create a truly amazing experience for the listener. Simply by listening, you can join Barley Passable on your path to pleasure.

