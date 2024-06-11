The David Walliams Book Show - Nationwide Daytime Shows For Kids!

TEG Dainty and The Entertainment Lab are excited to be bringing David Walliams and his unique brand of children’s entertainment to New Zealand this September and October. The brilliantly original, witty author and comedian will delight kids with The David Walliams Book Show in cities around the country.

SEPTEMBER 28 KIRI TE KANAWA THEATRE, AUCKLAND

SEPTEMBER 30 ST JAMES THEATRE, WELLINGTON

OCTOBER 2 TOWN HALL, CHRISTCHURCH

The David Walliams Book Show is a one-man performance in which David shares hilarious stories about his childhood, talks about the inspiration for his most famous book characters, acts out some hilarious extracts and shares some funny fan letters.

His daytime shows are crowd-pleasers for children as well as parents and grandparents who have enjoyed the captivating and joyful stories in his 40 best-selling books for more than 15 years. It’s interactive and non-stop, a feast of fun for audiences whether they’ve read one or all of David’s books. Experiencing his in-person charm, where each person in the theatre feels like they are being spoken to directly while at the same time being surrounded by side-splitting laughter from the entire audience, is an exhilarating experience in the presence of a gifted genius entertainer.

“Kids will have the chance to ask me anything, with a star prize for the best question!” said Walliams.

Since the publication of his first novel, The Boy in the Dress, in 2008, Walliams has revolutionised reading for children. Titles such as The Blunders, Robodog, The World’s Worst Monsters, Spaceboy, The Midnight Gang, Ratburger and his most recent book Astrochimp set for release on June 26, all published with glorious illustrations, lend themselves to live readings and expanded storytelling based on adventures and characters from his own life. These come together in uproarious performances from a master of children’s entertainment.

His books have collectively spent 79 weeks at number one in the overall book charts and more than 241 weeks collectively at number one in the Children’s charts. His global sales exceed 56 million copies and his books have been translated into 55 languages.

The David Walliams Book Show tour is taking place jointly with his much-anticipated world premiere comedy tour, An Audience With David Walliams, giving New Zealand audiences of all ages the opportunity to experience the beloved British entertainer’s talents from every perspective. From his iconic characters in Little Britain and Come Fly With Me to his best-selling books, David Walliams’ comedic brilliance has captivated audiences of all ages worldwide for two decades.

Tickets go on sale Friday 14th June 12pm local time.

Visit www.tegdainty.com for tickets and information.

